The Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up was previously owned in partnership by John Dance and Bryan Drew, but the latter is now listed as the sole owner of the eight-year-old.

Dance founded Vertem Asset Management, a prominent sponsor within racing, but that firm is one of three trading names of WealthTek LLP, which was last week ordered to cease trading by the Financial Conduct Authority due to “serious regulatory and operational issues coming to light”.

A spokesperson for the British Horseracing Authority said: “The BHA can confirm that Bravemansgame will be able to take his place in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase having been declared in the sole ownership of Mr Bryan Drew.

“We continue to liaise with Mr Dance and relevant authorities regarding the FCA’s ongoing investigation.”