Bravemansgame likely to head straight to Cheltenham Gold Cup

The nine-year-old was a game runner-up behind Galopin Des Champs in last season’s blue riband but has yet to get on the scoresheet this term.

After finishing second in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby and Haydock’s Betfair Chase, he filled the same position when trying to defend his King George crown at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Nicholls said: “He’ll go straight to Cheltenham and we’ll see how we get on. He’s got a mountain to climb; we know where he is, we know his level of form, but he’ll be competitive.”

There is still a chance that Bravemansgame could seek a confidence-boosting success in the Denman Chase at Newbury on February 10, but the direct route to Cheltenham is more likely.

“I’ve got to discuss it with (owner) Bryan Drew and it has crossed my mind, as Kauto Star and Denman always went and ran in that race, so we might,” admitted Nicholls.

“I’ve said he will go straight to Cheltenham, but I will discuss it with the guys to see what they want to do.”

Nicholls feels the departure of Shishkin after the penultimate fence in the King George counted against his charge, who was hampered by that incident before being passed late on by Hewick.

“I think it would have been very interesting between him and Shishkin if he had kept going,” said the champion trainer.

“I think they’d have jumped the last together and then it would have been an interesting race. But ‘if’ is a big word in racing, so we were just pleased with the way he ran.”

Nicholls is not making any firm plans for hot prospect Captain Teague, who gave him and jockey Harry Cobden a fourth straight victory in the Grade One Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury.

The Johnny de la Hey-owned gelding overcame continued signs of greenness to come through and beat Lookaway, following in the footsteps of past winners such as Denman, Bravemansgame, Stage Star and Hermes Allen.

“He’s come out of the race well and we’re obviously thrilled with him,” commented Nicholls.

“As Harry said, he idles a little bit in front and he’s still learning his job. I haven’t made any plans, Johnny has gone away and I’ll sit down and make a plan with him later on.”