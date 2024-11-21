Bravemansgame fitted with blinkers for first time in Betfair Chase at Haydock

It’s 10 years since Paul Nicholls claimed a record sixth career win in the Betfair Chase.

Britain’s 14-time champion jumps trainer has only twice failed to have a runner in the early-season domestic highlight during the intervening years, and it’s clear Nicholls isn’t willing to sit back and let others mop up at Haydock without once again having his hat in the ring. Bravemansgame, runner-up to Galopin Des Champs in the 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup but without a win since the King George earlier that season, will do battle under the Ditcheat banner on Saturday afternoon and Nicholls is hoping the nine-year-old could be something of a surprise package after being turned over when favourite on his seasonal return in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby. On being reminded that Silviniaco Conti suffered the same fate en route to victory under Noel Fehily in 2014, the trainer said on a Jockey Club-organised Zoom call on Thursday: “You never know do you, that gives us all a bit of hope I suppose! "I think he’ll run really well, he’s worked fantastic this week and slightly slower ground - without it getting too testing - would help him. He’s well capable on some of his best runs."

The comparisons with former star Silviniaco Conti don't end there as he sported cheekpieces for the first time when successful a decade ago, and Nicholls was able to confirm that Bravemansgame had worked well in the blinkers which he’ll wear for the first time in a race this weekend. Regarding the addition of headgear, Nicholls said: “I hope he’ll do a See More Business – the first time we put blinkers on him we saw rapid transformation and he won the Gold Cup! “It just focuses their mind and Harry (Cobden) thought he was probably just saving a bit to himself at Wetherby. I actually think the ground was quick enough there and he was flat out most of the way. “But we’ve had blinkers on him this week and he worked nicely, so there’s nothing to lose after Harry was dead keen to see him wear them. "Bryan (Drew) who owns him was quite keen for Sam (Twiston-Davies) to ride him, so that’s ideal as he’s a dead straightforward horse. Sam has ridden lots of big winners for us in the past so it’s good to have him." Nicholls isn’t one to size up the opposition in too much detail, keen to focus on getting his own horse there in the best possible shape, but he does feel there is an open look to this year’s event and acknowledges the fact that seven-year-old Grey Dawning will need to raise his game in order to handle a move into the “big league”. Grey Dawning is a rival Nicholls knows extremely well following his clashes with Ginny’s Destiny last year and the trainer said: “What price would Ginny’s Destiny be if he was in this race? “I don’t know, but it’s quite an open race and I think Grey Dawning has to improve if you go strictly on his form with Ginny’s Destiny. “They have to improve from season to season and he might well do but he is a short-priced favourite. He’s obviously a progressive horse and Dan (Skelton) undoubtedly thinks he has improved, but it’s his first dip in the big league."

READ: Classy field of nine set for Betfair Chase clash

Bravemansgame is a 14/1 shot with sponsors Betfair, who make Grey Dawning their 7/4 market leader on his first run outside of novice company. Nicholls said: “It’s quite a generous price when you look at it. It’s competitive, there’s not often nine runners in the Betfair, and we just hope there’s a bit of rain. Good to soft would be ideal but if it turns heavy we wouldn’t be running. "Later on in the season, we could be looking at the Grand National and he'd certainly be getting an entry." The Betfair Chase has frequently been run on very deep ground in the past and testing conditions could yet materialise with plenty of rain expected in the area on race day itself. Daniel Cooper, Clerk of the Course at Haydock where on Thursday afternoon the ground was official described as good, good to soft in places, said: “We’ve had snow here since Monday after a relatively dry autumn. It’s sunny here now and temperatures are rising so that thaw is going to change conditions. “I anticipate a going change but here and now it walks 50-50, good, with good to soft in places. “The forecast gives quite certain rain on Saturday. The weather forecast I tend to rely on gives 11mm by around midday on Saturday, so I think the good thing to say is that we’ve not raced here yet this season so it’ll take every millimetre of that. We’re not on raced-on, opened-up ground. “It will change and it will soften, but we can take that. The entries were so strong and it’s nice to see over 120 declarations come in. The first race is a cracker, let alone the rest of the day. The County Enclosure is sold out, that just shows how much people here want to go racing, so how good’s that?!"