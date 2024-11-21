Haydock Saturday entries: Grey Dawning heads field of nine for Betfair Chase

The exciting Grey Dawning faces eight rivals on his first run of the season in Saturday's Betfair Chase at Haydock.
Winner of the Turners Novices' Chase at last season's Cheltenham Festival, Grey Dawning ended his novice campaign with a third in top-class company at Aintree and now returns to three miles for the first time since recording an impressive 14-length victory in Warwick's Hampton Novices' Chase back in January.
Dan Skelton's potential star faces a stiff challenge on Saturday, having skipped possible comeback runs at Wetherby and Carlisle in recent weeks, with last year's winner Royale Pagaille (Venetia Williams) out to enhance his fine course record at Haydock.
The Lucinda Russell-trained Ahoy Senor is the highest-rated runner on official BHA figures and made a pleasing start to his season when third in the Old Roan at Aintree, while The Real Whacker and Bravemansgame - who finished first and second respectively in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby - are set to renew their rivalry.
The Real Whacker's trainer Patrick Neville said: "The plan is to run and we’re going there all guns blazing. He’s in great form and came out of the Charlie Hall well, so we said we’d go again.
“Hopefully the ground is OK and won’t go too heavy. I think they’re giving heavy rain there on Saturday, but you never know, the weather forecasters have got it wrong a few times before. It’s a good race, but the horse is back to himself and that’s the main thing."
Gold Tweet, the former Cleeve Hurdle winner from France, has been declared by trainer Gabriel Leenders, as has last year's King George VI Chase winner Hewick, who was a brave second to Envoi Allen in the Champion Chase over three miles at Down Royal earlier in the month.
He represents Irish handler John 'Shark' Hanlon and there is further interest from Ireland in the shape of Gavin Cromwell's mare Limerick Lace and fellow JP McManus-owned runner Capodanno, who is set to become Willie Mullins' first ever runner in the Betfair Chase.
Betfair spokesperson Barry Orr said: "A record-equalling nine intended runners with Grey Dawning leading the charge, as he has throughout the betting, at 7/4.
"The weather forecast is unsettled, and punters are keen to be with a couple of runners each-way at bigger prices. Last year’s winner Royale Pagaille is 9/2 from 6/1 and the Gavin Cromwell-trained Limerick Lace has also come in for some each-way support and is 12/1 from 20/1.
"Having said that, the favourite is very strong at the head of the market and could go off shorter than his current 7/4."
Betfair Chase – sponsors odds: 7/4 Grey Dawning, 9/2 Royale Pagaille, 5/1 Ahoy Senor 9/1 Hewick, 10/1 Capodanno, 12/1 Limerick Lace 14/1 The Real Whacker, 14/1 Bravemansgame, 20/1 Gold Tweet. (Each-Way 3 places)
Elsewhere on the card, the McManus-owned Iroko starts his season in the Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase, where he meets five rivals including the Nicholls-trained Tahmuras and Kim Bailey's Trelawne.
The other fascinating one in opposition is injury-plagued Hillcrest, who is set to reappear on track for the first time since March 2022 when pulled-up after being sent off 9/4 favourite for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle. He makes his long-awaited chasing debut under Sam Twiston-Davies.
The Betfair Stayers' Handicap Hurdle is a valuable contest and Skelton in well represented with three possible runners including last weekend's Cheltenham winner Doyen Quest, who is 5lb ahead of the official handicapper under his 5lb penalty.
