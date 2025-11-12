‘Brave’ Burdett Road ready for fencing debut at Cheltenham November Meeting

The five-year-old was 150-rated over hurdles but is all set to begin a novice chasing campaign in Saturday’s Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase over two miles.

He won the Greatwood Hurdle on the Old Course last season and was runner-up to Golden Ace at 66/1 in the Champion Hurdle last March.

Owen said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We schooled him last year over fences and he took to it quite well, but it's just basically where we go with him this year really.

“He's schooled really well at home, he seems to attack his fences so fingers crossed he can do that on the track.

“It's a big ask going to Cheltenham, but the Old Course he’s run very well around and we’re going to find out on Saturday whether it's for him or not.

“We felt he’s taken a big step forward for that run [over hurdles at Kempton] and he actually looked a little bit rusty.

“He’s quite brave, I wouldn’t want to be on him! But he’ll be good fun to watch. We’re looking forward to it.”