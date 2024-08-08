Bradsell to return to York for Nunthorpe Stakes

The Tasleet four-year-old has twice been a Royal Ascot hero, taking the Coventry on his second career start in 2022 and returning to land what was then known as the King’s Stand the following year.

After that run, he headed to the Nunthorpe at York to finish a solid third behind Live In The Dream, beaten a length and three-quarters, with Highfield Princess the runner-up.

His three-year-old season ended with a seventh-placed run in the Flying Five, as he did not make it to Santa Anita for the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint in November.

While being prepared to return to action in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in March, the colt met with a setback which ruled him out of that event and also saw him miss Royal Ascot, but thanks to the efforts of trainer Archie Watson, he evidently arrived at Deauville back in good form.

Under usual rider Hollie Doyle, Bradsell contested the Listed Prix du Cercle, facing 11 rivals over five furlongs, and triumphed by a length and a quarter.