Bradsell to return to York for Nunthorpe Stakes

Bradsell will head next to the Nunthorpe as he is pencilled in for a late summer sprint campaign after returning to action with victory in the Prix du Cercle at Deauville.
The Tasleet four-year-old has twice been a Royal Ascot hero, taking the Coventry on his second career start in 2022 and returning to land what was then known as the King’s Stand the following year.
After that run, he headed to the Nunthorpe at York to finish a solid third behind Live In The Dream, beaten a length and three-quarters, with Highfield Princess the runner-up.
His three-year-old season ended with a seventh-placed run in the Flying Five, as he did not make it to Santa Anita for the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint in November.
While being prepared to return to action in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in March, the colt met with a setback which ruled him out of that event and also saw him miss Royal Ascot, but thanks to the efforts of trainer Archie Watson, he evidently arrived at Deauville back in good form.
Under usual rider Hollie Doyle, Bradsell contested the Listed Prix du Cercle, facing 11 rivals over five furlongs, and triumphed by a length and a quarter.
The run came after 329 days off the track and sets the bay up nicely for a late summer and autumn sprint campaign that will include a next stop at York for the Nunthorpe.
“It was wonderful to see him back, it is the result of a tremendous effort from Archie and his team to get him back fit enough to win first time out in France,” said Oliver St Lawrence, racing manager to Fawzi Nass of Bahrani owners Victorious Racing.
“I think he won in a reasonably good field and he should certainly come on from the run. His next step, all being well, will hopefully be the Nunthorpe. Timeform have him as the second to top horse in the race behind Asfoora, who I think is beatable.
“It’s a division I really think he could make his mark on, the plan is very much Nunthorpe, the Flying Five, potentially France and then the Breeders’ Cup.
“He is a stallion prospect as he stands, whether we race him for another year or retire him to stud is up in the air at the minute – we’re hopeful that he can get his head in front at York and go from there.”
