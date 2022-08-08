A nine-length winner on his York debut, Archie Watson’s exciting colt followed up in some style when landing the Coventry Stakes in June.

On the strength of that performance Bradsell was a warm order to maintain his unbeaten record in Ireland, but stumbled leaving the starting stalls and was ultimately well beaten in fourth behind the hugely-impressive Little Big Bear.

Watson revealed on Monday that his star youngster had returned with a problem that will ultimately rule him out for the rest of the campaign.

“Bradsell unfortunately sustained a season-ending injury in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday,” the trainer said in a statement.