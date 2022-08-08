Royal Ascot hero Bradsell will be out of action until next season after suffering an injury in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.
A nine-length winner on his York debut, Archie Watson’s exciting colt followed up in some style when landing the Coventry Stakes in June.
On the strength of that performance Bradsell was a warm order to maintain his unbeaten record in Ireland, but stumbled leaving the starting stalls and was ultimately well beaten in fourth behind the hugely-impressive Little Big Bear.
Watson revealed on Monday that his star youngster had returned with a problem that will ultimately rule him out for the rest of the campaign.
“Bradsell unfortunately sustained a season-ending injury in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday,” the trainer said in a statement.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“I would like to thank the team at Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital for their excellent veterinary care and attention.
“I am naturally very disappointed for Victorious Racing (owners) and all the team at Saxon Gate, but we look forward to having him back on the racecourse in 2023.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.