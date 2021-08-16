The bay chaser is entered for the staying marathon at Chepstow on December 27, a race that will hopefully provide a welcome change of fortune for his young rider, who has dealt admirably with injury setbacks.

Bred, owned and trained by Brace’s grandfather David, Colorado Doc and his jockey are well acquainted as Brace was present shortly after he was born at David’s Dunraven Stud in Bridgend, Wales.

“I’m not sure if I was definitely there when he was foaled, but I’d have definitely been there the next day,” he said.

“I would have been foaling down with my gramp. Paint The Dream, who we also have and will probably run on the same day with Ferg (O’Brien), I foaled him down.

“I was always about the place when the mares were foaling and it’s mad that we’re running Colorado Doc in a Welsh National now.”

After a successful spell point to pointing, where the horse was never beaten when completing, the gelding teamed up with Brace for his first run under rules when denied by just a neck in a 2019 Ffos Las maiden hurdle.

“I’ve been riding him for a few years now, I’ve won a couple of races on him. When I was back at home and I was pointing I did a lot of work with him as well,” Brace said.

“I think it was at Ffos Las (his debut), I actually got beaten that day but I’ve had a lot to do with him.

“Back when he was pointing, if he didn’t fall he’d win, basically. From his first few runs under rules he’s been very consistent. We found a couple of things wrong with him, he fell and pulled up a couple of times and we sorted all that out, since then he’s been back and running very well. We couldn’t be happier with him going into the race.

“I’ve ridden him in all his runs under rules, I’ve won a couple on him as well and as long as he stays I’ll think he’ll have a really good chance in the National.”

The 10-year-old was last seen finishing second to Sam Thomas’ Iwilldoit in the Welsh National Trial at Chepstow in early December, gaining valuable experience around the same track as the big race itself.

Colorado Doc will run off a rating of 134, leaving him to carry just 10st should he make the cut when the final field takes shape.

“I was really pleased with him that day, it was only seven days after he ran at Newbury and we were risking it a bit, but we thought it looked like it had cut up a little bit on paper. We couldn’t have been happier with him, he jumped very well and was just beaten by quite a good horse on the day,” Brace said.