Randox Grand National hero Noble Yeats (3/1) made a winning return to Aintree with a sparkling performance in the Boylesports Many Clouds Chase

Sean Bowen was in third place aboard Emmet Mullins' charge two out but when asked to pick up, his mount swept to the front in a matter of strides. A safe leap at the last sealed matters and he hit the line three lengths clear of Dashel Drasher with Ahoy Senor, who jumped to his right throughout, third. Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 10/1 from 25s for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, while Sky Bet are 14s from 33s for that race and 12/1 from 16s for a repeat National win. Michael Shinners, the latter's Head of Sports PR, said: "That was quite an Aintree comeback from Noble Yeats who won in very taking fashion. He has to be considered a Gold Cup horse on that performance."

The winning rider said: "He races a little bit lazily and never does too much but his jumping is absolutely brilliant and I'd wing a fence and be back on the bridle again. Once he pulled out he just went and quickened smartly from two out. He did it nicely and has beaten some good horses." Mullins was delighted to be back in the Aintree winner’s enclosure, but would not be pressed on future targets for his stable star. “I managed to find the same spot in the stand to watch it. It was a bit emptier this time around, but it’s very special and the horse definitely knew where he was,” said the trainer. I’d say they went a good gallop and probably softened each other up in front. We were there then with stamina in abundance to come through and pick up the pieces I suppose. “We were very hopeful. It was a lovely run in Wexford to get us back on track and that is another step up the ladder today. He seems to progressing all the time.”