BoyleSports Lockinge Horse-by-Horse Guide

Matt Brocklebank runs the rule over the 10 horses entered for Saturday's BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes and concludes that Godolphin could be celebrating more top-level success.

2025 BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes When: 2.35, Saturday May 17

Where: Newbury Racecourse

First prize: £226,840

Going: Good to Firm

TV: ITV1 & Racing TV (Sky 424)

CHECKANDCHALLENGE (Trainer: William Knight) It’s felt quite a long time since he recorded the sole Group-race success of his career (August 2022) and he’s definitely a notch or two below this level, even at his very best. Bounced back to form - to some extent - when third in a Listed race at Ascot last month but only eighth in this event a couple of years ago and similar outcome could be on the cards again. DANCING GEMINI (Roger Teal) Very much the ‘now’ horse after stylish victories at Doncaster and Sandown already this spring but he moves back up to Group 1 level for the first time since finishing sixth in the both the Derby and the Eclipse last summer. He clearly handles all sorts of ground but could be vulnerable to other quality four-year-olds reappearing for the first time on lively conditions. This is very much the acid test for Roger Teal's latest stable star.

Dancing Gemini comes nicely clear at Sandown

FALLEN ANGEL (Karl Burke) Brilliant juvenile and added to her Group 1 tally with victory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas last spring but her autumn efforts were a touch below that peak level of form, including when upped to 10 furlongs at Longchamp. Not guaranteed to thrive back over a mile first time out this year and possibly best watched if the ground remains on top. LEAD ARTIST (John & Thady Gosden) Progressed markedly towards the end of his three-year-old campaign and his ready defeat of Liberty Lane in a Newmarket Group 3 in October brings him into the equation here. Complete no-show after racing too keenly on his comeback run at Sandown, though, and has major questions to answer on that evidence. New jockey presumably in the offing. NOTABLE SPEECH (Charlie Appleby) Best form stands up to close scrutiny as he had Rosallion in the rearview mirror when winning the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and put a subsequent Royal Ascot flop behind him when landing the Sussex Stakes with something up his sleeve. Longchamp and Breeders’ Cup trips didn’t quite go his way, but he had been on the go since January in fairness, and it'll be fascinating to see what he can do returning at four. Stable form highly encouraging and the forecast ground should bring his best weapon – a potent turn of foot – right into play. PERSICA (Richard Hannon) Went through the grades last year, culminating in Listed win at Ayr in September, and evidently not stopped yet following a Group 3 comeback success at Newmarket. Worth a try in something along these lines but he’ll surely need ease underfoot to be competitive at the top table. PRAGUE (Dylan Cunha) Supplemented for the QEII on Champions Day after winning a Newmarket Group 2 by a clear margin on soft ground in the autumn, but he raced away from the others (stall 13) on the day and, despite having only beaten one home, it’s probably not a run to judge him on too harshly. Still has untapped potential seeing as he only started out as a five-year-old, but conditions could be quick enough for him here.

Prague returns in triumph at Newmarket

ROSALLION (Richard Hannon) One of the elite three-year-old milers last year, winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas and the St James’s Palace at Royal Ascot. Not seen after that June triumph due to a respiratory infection, followed by the prospect of resuming on unsuitably soft ground, but all roads seem to have been leading to Newbury through the winter/spring, and he’s a top prospect for all the best races in the division this season. STORM STAR (Andrew Balding) On a real roll at Newcastle this year, winning three on the spin including the Mile Championship from a mark of 95 last month. Still some way short of the best of these on pure form terms but hard to know where the ceiling of his ability may lie. He does remain 0-3 on turf, though, so it looks a monumental task on paper and he could be better off sticking down the handicap route for now. TAMFANA (David Menuisier) Group 1-winning three-year-old filly last year who shaped with considerable promise when second to Dancing Gemini on her seasonal debut at Sandown last month. That should tee her up perfectly for what's to come and she’s fractionally better off at the weights on this occasion. Connections no doubt praying for a drop of rain but it doesn’t seem to be emerging on the forecast, in which case she’ll remain beatable if the two star colts bring their A-game.