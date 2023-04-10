The leading pundit and journalist provides an in-depth guide to Monday's BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

1. Royale Pagaille

The class of the race, he has finished sixth in the last two renewals of the Cheltenham Gold Cup, and he inherited second place in the King George in December. He hasn’t won since he landed his second Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock in January 2022, and he has to concede 9lb and more to all his rivals in a race in which no horse has carried more than 11st 4lb to victory since 1995. 2. Espanito Bello

He goes into the race in good form, having run out an impressive winner of the Leinster National at Naas last time. He has to carry an 11lb penalty for that win, but he retains plenty of scope for further progression as a staying chaser. His trainer has had his horses in good form all season, and his rider is massive value for his 5lb claim. 3. Busselton

Still only a six-year-old, he is a high-class handicap chaser, he finished second in the Galway Blazers in July and won the Kerry National in September before going to Newbury and finishing fifth in the Coral Trophy in November. His run at Navan last time was his first run back after a break, and that could bring him forward nicely.

4. I Am Maximus

Fourth behind Sir Gerhard in the 2021 Ballymore Hurdle on his final run for Nicky Henderson, he hasn’t won yet in four attempts over fences for Willie Mullins, but his last two runs have been in Grade 1 contests. He stayed on well last time to finish fourth in the Brown Advisory Chase at Cheltenham last month, and he could improve again for the step up in trip. He has been bought by JP McManus since he last ran, and he is the choice of Paul Townend from three Willie Mullins-trained contenders. 5. Chemical Energy

Winner of a novices’ chase at Cheltenham last October, he ran a fine race in the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month to finish second to Gaillard Du Mesnil. He is progressive, he stays well, and his chance would be enhanced if the rains stay away. He is highest in the market of eight horses who represent Gordon Elliott, who won the race with General Principle in 2018. 6. The Goffer

A game winner of the Leopardstown Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival off a mark of 138, he ran really well off an 11lb higher mark to finish fourth in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. He has never been beyond three miles in his life but, a six-year-old who has run just six times over fences, if he does stay, there could be more to come from him. 7. Thedevilscoachman

A classy individual who won the Grade 2 Boyne Hurdle last season, he has won his last two over fences, Grade 3 novice chases at Naas and Limerick respectively. A handicap rating over fences of 147 is more than workable, it is 5lb lower than his mark over hurdles, and it is correct that he is high in the betting. Any further easing of the ground would be a positive, and trainer Noel Meade won the race with The Bunny Boiler in 2002. 8. Ash Tree Meadow

Fourth in the Galway Plate last July, we haven't seen him since he was just beaten in a novices' chase at Cheltenham in October. He can go well fresh though, he goes well on nice ground, and he is another lightly raced horse from whom there could be more to come.

9. Fire Attack

A faller in the Galway Plate and in the Kerry National, if he could get back to the form that he showed when he won a handicap chase at Punchestown last May, then that would give him a chance of just a 6lb higher mark, but he is a leap of faith. 10. Max Flamingo

Winner of a competitive handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse two years ago, he finished seventh in the Irish National last year and he will get to race off a 2lb lower mark this year. He would have a chance at his best, and he goes well at the track, and first-time cheekpieces could elicit further improvement. 11. Dolcita

She has taken a nice step forward this season, winning a Grade 3 mares’ chase at Clonmel in November and finishing third in a Grade 3 contest at Fairyhouse on New Year’s Day. She has to bounce back from defeat in the Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham last time, and she has to prove her stamina, but she goes well at the track and any rain will be in her favour. 12. Lieutenant Command

He bounced back to form last time when he won the Carrickmines Handicap Chase at Leopardstown early last month, appearing to appreciate the better ground. He was raised by 6lb by the handicapper for that, but that takes him up to a mark of just 141, only 1lb higher than his peak, and he won his beginners' chase at the track. 13. Tenzing

Still a maiden over fences, but he has run just four times, and he has finished behind some top-class novices, including Gerri Colombe and Mahler Mission. Last time, he finished fourth of four finishers behind his stable companion Gaillard Du Mesnil in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham. He is going to have to do better than that if he is going to be involved, but he is a talented individual and a handicap rating of 141 for this, his handicap debut, is fair.

14. Panda Boy

A high-class staying handicap hurdler – he won the Pertemps qualifier at Leopardstown as a five-year-old – he got off the mark over fences at Punchestown last May, and he ran a big race to finish a close-up third in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. He stays well, has lots of scope for further progression, and his trainer and rider are both past winners of the Irish National. 15. Amirite

Winner of his maiden hurdle on his latest run over hurdles at Kilbeggan last April, he got off the mark over fences in his first chase at Fairyhouse in October. He hasn’t won since, but he did well to finish third in the Group 2 Florida Pearl Chase at Punchestown in November, after making a significant mistake mid-race, and he is a lightly raced horse who has the potential for further progression. He has over six lengths to make up on Thedevilscoachman from their running at Naas last time, but he meets him on 9lb better terms, and he could improve for the better ground and the step up in trip. 16. Angels Dawn

She has been a revelation this season, her first season over fences, winning at Down Royal in January, and travelling well when unseating at the second last fence in the Punchestown Grand National Trial, before going to Cheltenham and winning the Kim Muir (replay below). She is effectively 7lb higher now than she was in the Kim Muir, but she is a talented and progressive mare, and the step up in trip should suit.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

17. Fairyhill Run

She hasn’t won since August 2021, but she didn’t run badly in finishing fourth in the Porterstown Handicap Chase over the Irish National course and distance in December. 18. Punitive

His last three runs have been disappointing, but he won the Porterstown in December over the Irish National course and distance, and a reproduction of that run would bring him into it. 19. Real Steel

Winner of his beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse, he was a classy horse in his prime, a dual Grade 2 winner, and he was game in battling on to win the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. He is 6lb higher now though, and he is 10 years old, and that makes it tougher. 20. Defi Bleu

He proved that he retained lots of enthusiasm when he finished third in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown in February. He was well behind Angels Dawn in the Kim Muir last time though, but he did win a handicap chase at this meeting last year off just a 5lb lower mark. 21. Birchdale

He won the Leopardstown Chase last season off a handicap rating of 133, and he is only 2lb higher now, but all his best form is over just short of three miles, and this extreme trip could stretch his stamina. 22. Champagne Platinum

Eighth in the race last year, he is 3lb higher this year, and he ran well last time to finish fourth in the Punchestown Grand National Trial, his first run back after a break. That run should bring him forward. 23. Farceur Du Large

He unseated at the first in the Leinster National last time, and he was well beaten in the Leopardstown Chase on his previous run, but he stayed on well to win a handicap chase at Punchestown in November off a mark of 130, just 5lb lower than today’s mark. He still has to prove his stamina for this trip. 24. Now Where Or When

He ran out of his skin to finish a close-up third behind Kemboy and Vanillier in the Grade 3 Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse last time. He stayed on well enough that day over almost three and a quarter miles to suggest that he was worth a short at this marathon trip, and his record at Fairyhouse reads 1123. 25. Donkey Years

He has a fine record in these big staying handicap chases, he won the Pat Taaffe Chase at the Punchestown Festival last year, and he finished third in the Munster National at Limerick last October. He was pulled up in the Thyestes Chase last time though, so he will have to bounce back from that. 26. Gevrey

He ran a big race in the Magners Plate at Cheltenham to finish a staying-on fourth behind Seddon. He can race off an Irish handicap rating that is 3lb lower than the British mark off which he raced there, and he won a novice chase at this meeting last year, but this is a big step up in distance for him.

27. Milan Native

The Kim Muir winner of 2020, he has only won once since, and it will be a big ask, from 6lb out of the handicap, with blinkers replacing the cheekpieces that he has worn on his last two runs. 28. Must Be Obeyed

She was progressive through the winter, winning twice before finishing fourth in the Grade 2 Ten Up Chase at Navan in February. Representing a trainer who sprang a surprise in the Irish National with Lion Na Bearnai in 2012, she is a really likeable mare who likes to go forward in her races and who stays well, and for whom any rain would be a positive. 29. Stumptown

He has made great strides since the turn of the calendar, winning impressively at Thurles and at Sandown, and going down by just a neck to Angels Dawn in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham. He is 8lb better off with Sam Curling’s mare now, and he is a well-handicapped horse, racing from 1lb out of the handicap, but off a mark that is 6lb lower than his new mark. 30. Fakiera

A classy staying novice hurdler, he hasn’t won yet in 11 attempts over fences. He has been pulled up in his last two races, but he won his maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse, and he ran well in the Porterstown Chase over the Irish National course and distance in December to finish second to his stable companion Punitive.

31. Musical Slave (reserve) He is 10 years old now, but this is his time of year, he goes well in the spring. He ran no sort of race in the Kim Muir last time, but if he can bounce back to the form that he showed last spring, including when he finished second behind Hewick in the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, that would give him a chance. 32. Darrens Hope (reserve) She put up a big performance at Punchestown in November in winning the Grade 2 Florida Pearl Chase, but she was well behind Thedevilscoachman at Limerick last time, and she is 4lb out of the handicap. 33. Regina Dracones (reserve) She has only completed once in five attempts this season, and this would be a big ask from 9lb out of the handicap.

Verdict

1. AMIRITE 2. I Am Maximus 3. Angels Dawn 4. Stumptown 5. Now Where Or When