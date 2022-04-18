A year on from 150/1 shot Freewheelin Dylan causing an almighty shock in the Easter Monday feature, Lord Lariat got his name on the roll of honour at odds of 40/1 under 7lb claimer Paddy O’Hanlon. He was a 66/1 selection for Rory Delargy and Dave Massey on Monday morning.

While there were plenty of fallers in behind, there was not much change at the front end for much of the three-mile-five-furlong journey, with Frontal Assault giving a bold sight for a long way.

Lord Lariat joined him early in the home straight and galloped on strongly from the second-last to claim big-race glory by almost five lengths.

Frontal Assault filled the runner-up spot, while 11/2 favourite Gaillard Du Mesnil jumped and travelled strongly for a long way but ultimately had to make do with minor honours in third.

Screaming Colours and Early Doors finished fourth and fifth respectively.