Boylesports Becher Chase report and free video replay | Lucy Turner a history maker on Chambard

Venetia Williams’ 11-year-old was among the lesser-fancied of the 12 runners over the Grand National fences as heavy ground guaranteed the event was going to be a real test of stamina.

Under Turner the bay never looked to struggle with the conditions, however, jumping soundly at the head of the field with Laura Morgan’s Percussion for company.

Gradually the going took its toll on the field and plenty of horses were pulled up at the rear of the pack as Chambard still travelled happily at the front and was eventually left well clear to canter to a 13-length success at 18/1 over top weight Coko Beach

Turner said: “Chambard has been fantastic for me won the Kim Muir at Cheltenham also), and I am so pleased for David and Carol (Shaw, owners), who have been great supporters of mine over the last few years, so it is nice to get another big one for them.

“He hasn’t jumped these fences before, so we said we’d see how he takes to them, but that was the best spin I’ve ever had round there and he just loved it and kept galloping.

“As soon as they came to him, he quickened again. I could sort of hear the others coming, but he’s gone again, and at the last he was like a fresh horse.

“I’ve always wanted to ride a winner over these fences, so to do it on him means the world.

“It was a little bit hard going trying to see coming into the home straight with all the rain coming down and the headwind, but he was a total professional. I think he surprises people. They think, ‘can he go and do that?’ but then he shows them he can.

“This is probably the best day I’ve ever had in racing. Aintree is such a marvellous place, so to have a winner here is fantastic. April (and the Grand National) is a long way away and we will think about that when the time comes, but this is a dream.

“In the final furlong you just want to keep kicking until you are over the line, but I had a little look at the big screen and I could see we were clear. After the line, I was thinking, ‘has that actually just happened?’

“If I can inspire someone from the next generation by winning here today, that’s wonderful.

“Chambard is a lovely horse. He’s very laid back and always has a smile on his face, as you can see – he’s always got his teeth out – and he’s a real yard favourite.”

Owner David Shaw, who lives in Cheshire, said: “We’ve been lucky enough to have a few winners with Venetia – we thought Cheltenham was the pinnacle, but this gets pretty close to that. We love having Lucy on board!”