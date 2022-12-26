Our gallops guru has the best bets for the Boxing Day racing, including Hitman who is fancied to come of age in the King George.

Not So Sleepy

Not So Sleepy could be worth a speculative interest on his first attempt over three miles-plus in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day. A smart stayer on the flat and a very effective operator over shorter distances over hurdles, he thoroughly deserves to have a crack at this high level over a demanding trip, and even though he was ultimately well beaten behind Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle last month, he ran a very sound race. This looks a great course to try out his staying ability for the first time, and he should give his more recognised rivals in this division plenty to think about.

Iberico Lord

Nicky Henderson kicks off a big day for the yard at Kempton with Iberico Lord in the Ladbrokes Novices' Hurdle, and he looks worth an each-way interest. The winner of a bumper in his native France, he ran well below expectations after a mistake or two and a slip on the home turn on his debut for Seven Barrows at Cheltenham last month. However, despite that performance he looks well worth persevering with, and he gets handy weight from the four winners in the race. Hitman

Hitman could prove the value bet to beat stablemate Bravemansgame and L'Homme Presse in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes King George VI Chase. Paul Nicholls is finally ready to step the six-year-old up after his comfortable win at Haydock, and connections believe the more demanding distance could well see him producing a career best. Although he has been around a while now, his trainer is hopeful there is more improvement to come, and he heads into this tough test in very good form.

Into Overdrive

Into Overdrive ended his winning run when he was outpointed by L’Homme Presse after a good battle at Newcastle last month, but he is clearly continuing on an upward curve, and should go close in what looks a very open William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby. He had won four chases in a row prior to that success, and a repeat of that latest effort will see him right in the thick of it at the finish of what looks a very open race. Crystal Moon

Alan King has secured the services of Gavin Sheehan for his three runners, Hall Lane, Pumpkin's Pride and Crystal Moon at Huntingdon, and all have chances. Hall Lane is the classiest in the Novices' Hurdle, but he has his old rival Hurricane Bay to beat, and arguably the best chance is Crystal Moon in the Bet At RacingTV.Com Handicap Chase. Somewhat unexposed over hurdles, he looked unlucky not to prevail on his fencing bow at Ludlow after he was badly hampered at the fourth last.

Callisto's King

Bridget Andrews has some very good rides for Dan Skelton at Market Rasen and Callisto's King looks ready to break his duck in the Rand Farm Park Day Nursery Novices' Handicap Hurdle. Having appeared to have improved from his light campaign last season, the son of Imperial Monarch was a shade disappointing on his comeback, but then produced a fine effort to finish a length and three quarter second at Taunton on his latest attempt. He still ran a little green at the West Country course, and he should step up on that effort again here. Camdonian

Camdonian, a stablemate of Callisto's King, showed ability over hurdles, looks the type to do better over fences and merits each-way consideration in the Vickers.Bet Family Owned Independent Bookmaker Handicap Chase at Newcastle. Keep Running