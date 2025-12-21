Boxing Day racing tips: Best bets for King George, Aintree and Leopardstown

What a brilliant Ladbrokes King George VI Chase in prospect.

Willie Mullins comes to the party again in a big way, having not had a runner 12 months ago, and we’re surely looking at two of the most promising staying chasers trained in Britain in regards to Jango Baie and THE JUKEBOX MAN. Ben Pauling's horse might have missed some important conditioning in the major Grade 1 novice races at the spring festivals last time around but he remains a bit of a blank canvass as a consequence and looked every bit as dominant as the market had anticipated he might be on seasonal debut at Haydock. He is made for this test on the prevailing ground around Kempton Park, where he put in an exhibition of jumping in last year’s Kauto Star Novices’ Chase over the same course and distance. WATCH: The Jukebox Man beats Iroko in Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase

With the seasonal debut freshness shaken out of him, it’s not hard to envisage The Jukebox Man quickly getting into a nice rhythm just behind the pace, likely to be set once more by tearaway Il Est Francais, and Haydock runner-up Iroko’s victory at Ascot on Saturday shouldn’t be overlooked – a very tidy late form boost heading into the Boxing Day feature. The 13/2 on offer about The Jukebox Man rates good business. Mydaddypaddy is all set to be the star of the show up at Aintree as he bids to complete a hat-trick over hurdles and cement his place at the head of the Sky Bet Supreme market with victory in the William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle. He’s definitely shaping like Grade 1 material through-and-through and gets his chance to prove as much here, but there’s no desire to be backing him at odds-on with so much untapped elsewhere in the race.

Away from the ITV spotlight – but sticking with Aintree – don’t be surprised to see CREBILLY put up a good effort at potentially rewarding odds in the two and a half-mile William Hill Daily Bet Boosts Handicap Hurdle. He’s had a decent break since reappearing in the three-mile event won by subsequent Long Walk Hurdle hero Impose Toi here on November 8, and that could be considered a good thing seeing as his yard has gone through such a rocky patch in the past six weeks or so. It’s taken a while but the O’Neill team looks to be gathering good momentum again now, especially in light of Wilful’s Ascot triumph on the Long Walk undercard, and Crebilly has become very dangerously handicapped. Down 1lb to 129 following the seasonal reappearance run, he’s just a couple higher than for his most recent hurdles success and when you consider he went off just 11/1 for last year’s Ultima Handicap Chase off a perch of 138, it’s clear he’s an eight-year-old on the right side of the assessor if everything happens to click into place. Dropping back in trip on what promises to be soft ground in the north west of England could help spark a resurgence in this talented yet mercurial character.

Salvator Mundi won well at Aintree in April