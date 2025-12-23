Boxing Day Racing latest: Eight runners in Ladbrokes King George VI Chase

Croke Park was the only defector meaning the clash between the Willie Mullins juggernauts is on with Paul Townend riding the market leader and Mark Walsh aboard Fact To File. Only a neck separated them in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase last time.

Jango Baie and The Jukebox Man head the home defence with last year's winner Banbridge the other Irish-trained runner.

All eyes are on Sir Gino in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle in which he'll face six rivals, the pick of which looks to be Champion Hurdle and Fighting Fifth heroine Golden Ace.