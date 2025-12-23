Menu icon
Sporting Life
Gaelic Warrior and winning connections
Gaelic Warrior and winning connections

Boxing Day Racing latest: Eight runners in Ladbrokes King George VI Chase

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue December 23, 2025 · 20 min ago

Gaelic Warrior is 5/2 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet after eight horses were declared for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Croke Park was the only defector meaning the clash between the Willie Mullins juggernauts is on with Paul Townend riding the market leader and Mark Walsh aboard Fact To File. Only a neck separated them in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase last time.

Jango Baie and The Jukebox Man head the home defence with last year's winner Banbridge the other Irish-trained runner.

All eyes are on Sir Gino in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle in which he'll face six rivals, the pick of which looks to be Champion Hurdle and Fighting Fifth heroine Golden Ace.

You can now use your Betfair and Paddy Power accounts to login
You can now use your Betfair and Paddy Power accounts to login

Mullins has elected to run Kitzbuhel rather than Jimmy De Seuil in the Kauto Star for which he's favourite ahead of John Francome winner Wendigo.

King George: 5/2 Gaelic Warrior, 3 Fact To File, 4 Jango Baie, 6 The Jukebox Man, 10 Djelo, 14 Banbridge, 16 Il Est Francais, 66 Master Chewy

Christmas Hurdle: 4/7 Sir Gino, 7/2 Golden Ace, 11/2 Celtic Dino, 20 Rubaud, 33 Tripoli Flyer, 50 Give It To Me Oj

Kauto Star: 15/8 Kitzbuhel, 5/2 Wendigo, 3 Salver, 8 Blueking d’Oroux, 10 Crest Of Fortune, 25 Thomas Mor

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

