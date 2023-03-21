Taking part in the blue riband for the first time, Gordon Elliott’s Irish Gold Cup and Savills Chase hero ran a stormer in the hands of Sam Ewing – still well in the mix at two out and only giving way to the high-class front two of Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame in the closing stages.

The nine-year-old holds an entry for the Randox Grand National on April 15 with his Cullentra House handler stating he would love to have a crack at the £500,000 contest with what he believes is “one of the best-handicapped horses in the race.”

However, owners Gigginstown House Stud are preferring to hold fire on a National tilt for this year in favour of another attempt at the opening day three-mile Grade One in which Conflated finished a length second to Clan Des Obeaux 12 months ago.

“It was a fantastic run (in the Gold Cup), we were thrilled with the performance and it was a great ride,” said Gigginstown racing manager Eddie O’Leary.

“He’s a very nice horse and two very good horses beat us. But we know we have a nice horse and we’ll enjoy him while he’s around.”

When asked about the possibility of running in the National, he added: “I would say maybe next year and this year all being well he will go back to Aintree for the Bowl.

“I know Gordon says he’s well handicapped and he may well be, but if he goes back to the Bowl, hopefully we won’t meet the Gold Cup first or second there. He’s better going left-handed so we would rather go to Aintree than Punchestown.”