Randox Grand National: James Bowen rides Secret Reprieve

The 20 year old will make his third appearance in the world’s most famous chase after being called upon by trainer Evan Williams to partner this season’s Welsh Grand National hero in place of his regular rider Adam Wedge who will miss the meeting through injury.

It will be the second time this season that Bowen, who has ridden 32 winners this campaign, has partnered Secret Reprieve having steered him to glory in the Welsh Grand National Trial at Chepstow in December.

Bowen said: “I only got the phone call last night. Evan rang me and asked if I could do the weight (10st 1lb). There was butterflies in my stomach when I got the phone call. It’s very exciting and a massive confidence booster that both the owners and trainer have the confidence in you to ride a horse like that in a race like this. I’m very much looking forward to it and I must thank William and Angela Rucker (owners) for giving me the ride.

“This will be my third ride as I pulled up on Shantou Flyer in 2018 and finished ninth on Outlander in 2019. They were both outsiders so he is definitely my best chance of winning it and this is probably his year to have a go.