Racing news: Peter Bowen has full faith in Francky Du Berlais in Summer Plate Handicap Chase at Market Rasen

Since landing the Grade Three prize for the first time with Stately Home in 1997, the Welsh handler has claimed the extended two miles and five furlong contest on five other occasions with Ballycassidy (2003), Yes Sir (2006), Iron Man (2007), Snoopy Loopy (2008) and More Buck’s (2018).

Having tasted defeat on his first eight chasing starts Francky Du Berlais has not looked back since registering a first success over fences at Exeter in January. Beaten at Perth in April, the eight year old bounced back with victories at Haydock Park and on his penultimate outing at Uttoxeter in May.

Although Francky Du Berlais was third on his most recent outing at Cartmel on June 27, the Grade One-winning trainer is confident a return to a more conventional circuit can help his rising star return to winning ways.

Bowen said: “We do target the race every year as lots of our horses run very well at that time of year. It is also a good race for novices coming through and that is basically what Francky Du Berlais is - a novice coming up.

“We sent him up to Cartmel the other day but that track didn’t suit him at all. He was always on the back burner and he couldn’t really get into the race, but he stayed on really well and he was only beaten by about five lengths.

“Since the start of January he has really turned it around. I think he has just matured. I think he was just mentally and physically backward but he has now got it all together. He just jumps so much better and quicker now.

“Health-wise, he has always been good. He ran over hurdles a lot but he wasn’t a true hurdler and he has improved for going over a fence. I think he would have a good chance in it. He strikes me as the ideal type for this race.

“This is over two miles five and a bit and he has been running over two miles three and four and that just gets him a little off his legs.

“He won over two mile four at Uttoxeter but he just got there at the end. I don’t think going a little further will do him any harm so I’m quite hopeful with him.”