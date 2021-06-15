Oisin Murphy: Royal Ascot day two rides including Bounce The Blues

Oisin Murphy had a winner with Berkshire Shadow on day one and he talks us through his rides for day two of Royal Ascot 2021 including Bounce The Blues.

Oisin Murphy on his ROYAL ASCOT 2021 day one rides FELIX – 5.35

FELIX has been trained for the Wolferton Stakes since Dubai and he has a good chance. He’s going to get back in the run and need some luck but he finishes well and this is the right race for him. I was on him in Dubai when he finished third to Lord North in the Dubai Turf and I was absolutely delighted with him out there. He was a very shrewd purchase for connections and hopefully he’s still on the up.

BRILLIANT LIGHT – 6.10

I love this horse. I’ve ridden him at home in work a few times. He put in some cracking efforts in Dubai and though he’s gone up a bit in the weights I think there’s more to come from him. He’s a proper stayer, a good galloper, and I’m looking forward to riding him. One negative is his draw in 16, that’s not great for me, I must say, we’re really wide, but hopefully I can get him out and go forward. I think he can run a big race and the first-time visor won’t do him any harm.

Oisin Murphy on his ROYAL ASCOT 2021 day two rides It was brilliant to get on the board on day one of Royal Ascot with BERKSHIRE SHADOW in the Coventry Stakes. He had a tough assignment on just his second start but he’s a special horse, he was bought inexpensively by Andrew and his mother and he’s a star. To look at he’s big and immature – he’s a horse for the future who will get further – but he’s already a Royal Ascot winner so how good is that? He’s done incredibly well, what a massive result for Kingsclere. Here’s hoping for more success on day two… DESERT DREAMER – 2.30

The Queen Mary will be a tough race to win with 22 going to post including Twilight Gleaming for Wesley Ward from stall 20, while Aidan O’Brien runs Yet. Artos is another American drawn in two, so the Stateside runners are wide apart and I’m drawn towards the far side in seven. I’m quite pleased about that as DESERT DREAMER has loads of speed, she’s going to jump and track them. I rode her in work recently and she’s in great shape. I thought she did well to win at Newmarket on her second start under a penalty, she was impressive that day. This is a big step up but she’s quick.

RULING – 3.05

I’m on RULING in the Queen’s Vase for Joseph O’Brien and Qatar Racing and he’s a maiden, one of the highest-rated maidens you’ll find. He looks to have a decent chance in this race stepping up in trip but you always have to respect Aidan O’Brien in this type of contest. There are lots of lightly-raced horses in here you can give a chance to, but my fellow is one of those. He’s hardy and improving and his three starts have been in decent company, so we’ll see how he goes. BOUNCE THE BLUES – 3.40

BOUNCE THE BLUES has been in very good form at home ahead of the Duke of Cambridge Stakes. We know she should have won at Lingfield, I was kicking myself at the time for that defeat, and this straight track should suit her well. Queen Power is a good filly and if they’ve found the key to her now she could be the one to beat, while Lady Bowthorpe ran a massive race for me in the Lockinge at Newbury. Parent’s Prayer, who I rode when she bolted up at Epsom, is another one to consider in a wide-open race. There’s not loads of pace in here, so hopefully I can go forward on Bounce The Blues and see what we can do.

MATTHEW FLINDERS – 5.00

I’ve been riding MATTHEW FLINDERS in his work and he’s in very good shape ahead of the Royal Hunt Cup. He was too keen at York and he needed the run first time out at Newbury, he’s a brilliant ride to have. I just hope I’m lucky with the draw, we’re in 15 with plenty of fancied runners drawn around us – so hopefully we’re in the right place. He’ll travel well and we’ll see what he can do at the business end. SPRING IS SPRUNG – 5.35

I’m thrilled Michael Bell has chosen the Windsor Castle Stakes over the Norfolk for SPRING IS SPRUNG. I wouldn’t have been able to ride him in the Norfolk so it’s worked out well for me – although I didn’t put any pressure on the trainer! I’m drawn in nine quite close to Ruthin, the Wesley Ward filly, so hopefully I get a tow off her. John Quinn’s Tipperary Sunset is respected, but my colt is improving no end. He carries loads of condition and I think he’ll run a big race.

DREAMLOPER – 6.10