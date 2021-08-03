Deauville review: George Boughey on target with Oscula

“She was very good, she toughed it out and I think she appreciated running on soft ground again,” Boughey said of the 43-5 chance.

A Group win had not yet been achieved, but a trip to France proved worthwhile as the Nick Bradley Racing-owned bay was an impressive all-the-way winner when crossing the line a length and half ahead of her nearest rival.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, the filly went into the race having run respectably in both the Albany and Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

“It was very quick when she ran at Newmarket the other day, Ryan gave her a peach of a ride. She’s quite a progressive filly and it was nice to see her stay the seven furlongs. She’s always shown that she could do it and it’s nice to see her putting it into action and going and winning a Group race, she should be a lot of fun for the owners going forward.

“I imagine she could get a mile and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her go back out there for the Prix Marcel Boussac at the end of the year on Arc day.”

He added: “It’s a lot of hard work that goes into it by everyone at home, we’ve got some two-year-olds and some nice back-end horse who’ll make nice three-year-olds as well.

“Huge credit to everyone at everyone at home, sadly we couldn’t be there today but hopefully we will be next time.”