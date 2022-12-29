Harry Fry’s seven-year-old was recording his third fences victory of the season when striking in the two-mile Grade Two contest with his only defeat coming at the hands of Nicky Henderson’s Cheltenham Festival favourite when they clashed in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown earlier this month.

Boothill was cut to a general 25/1 for the Prestbury Park Grade One on the back of hunting down Chris Gordon’s Aucunrisque at the Sunbury track, but Fry has since revealed he intends to skip the Festival in favour of a run at Aintree’s Grand National meeting.

Meanwhile, an appearance in Doncaster’s Watch Off The Fence On attheraces.com Lightning Novices’ Chase on January 28 seems the most likely next port of call.

“We will try to make the most of Boothill’s novice status with a trip to Doncaster likely to be next for him in the Grade Two Lightning Novices’ Chase on January 28,” Fry told www.harryfryracing.com.

“He is then set to skip the Arkle Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and head instead to Aintree’s Grand National meeting.”

