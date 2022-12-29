Sporting Life
Johnny Burke wins at Ascot on Boothill
Boothill is unlikely to take on Jonbon again

Boothill to bypass Cheltenham rematch with Jonbon in Sporting Life Arkle

By Sporting Life
13:10 · THU December 29, 2022

There will be no Sporting Life Arkle rematch with Jonbon for Boothill following his victory in the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton.

Harry Fry’s seven-year-old was recording his third fences victory of the season when striking in the two-mile Grade Two contest with his only defeat coming at the hands of Nicky Henderson’s Cheltenham Festival favourite when they clashed in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown earlier this month.

Boothill was cut to a general 25/1 for the Prestbury Park Grade One on the back of hunting down Chris Gordon’s Aucunrisque at the Sunbury track, but Fry has since revealed he intends to skip the Festival in favour of a run at Aintree’s Grand National meeting.

Meanwhile, an appearance in Doncaster’s Watch Off The Fence On attheraces.com Lightning Novices’ Chase on January 28 seems the most likely next port of call.

“We will try to make the most of Boothill’s novice status with a trip to Doncaster likely to be next for him in the Grade Two Lightning Novices’ Chase on January 28,” Fry told www.harryfryracing.com.

“He is then set to skip the Arkle Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and head instead to Aintree’s Grand National meeting.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

