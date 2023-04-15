Corach Rambler was towards the head of the betting for much of the build-up and returned the 8/1 clear market leader, but the placed horses meant the layers came out on top.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "Despite the race being won by the favourite, the result was a favourable one. Although we paid seven places, apart from The Big Dog which was popular, the other placed horses were not particularly strong with our customers meaning overall it was a good result."

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield added: “It was a decent result for us as the Rachael Blackmore factor came into play and Ain’t That A Shame was latched on to by punters as was last year’s hero Noble Yeats who was well backed in the run up to the race and ran an absolute cracker in fourth off a big weight. The places weren’t the greatest for us, but we’ll certainly take them all things considered.”