Despite the favourite winning the Randox Grand National, bookmakers edged out punters in the annual battle.
Corach Rambler was towards the head of the betting for much of the build-up and returned the 8/1 clear market leader, but the placed horses meant the layers came out on top.
Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "Despite the race being won by the favourite, the result was a favourable one. Although we paid seven places, apart from The Big Dog which was popular, the other placed horses were not particularly strong with our customers meaning overall it was a good result."
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield added: “It was a decent result for us as the Rachael Blackmore factor came into play and Ain’t That A Shame was latched on to by punters as was last year’s hero Noble Yeats who was well backed in the run up to the race and ran an absolute cracker in fourth off a big weight. The places weren’t the greatest for us, but we’ll certainly take them all things considered.”
£7,913,646 was matched on the Betfair Exchange with Corach Rambler returning a Betfair SP of 9.96 having traded as high as 14.0 on the day.
Spokesman Barry Orr said: ‘’Corach Rambler was ante-post favoiurite since his win in Cheltenham (13/2 on Monday) but in recent days was deposed at the head of the market by Ain’t That A Shame and Gaillard Du Mesnil respectively.
"That all changed on Sturday afternoon though and the public piled onto the Scottish runner, making him clear favourite in a massive Grand National market on the exchange’’
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.