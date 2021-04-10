Horse Racing
Grand National - no disaster for bookmakers

Grand National: Bookmakers react to Minella Times' victory

By Sporting Life
19:30 · SAT April 10, 2021

Bookmakers react to the 2021 Randox Grand National

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners: "What an incredible result for racing with Rachael Blackmore winning the biggest race in the calendar. Minella Times wasn’t quite as well backed as we anticipated, which has certainly saved us some money.

"A couple of the placed horses were bookmaker friendly, in particular Balko Des Flos. The result was a small winner with the places taken into account, which we would have taken prior to the race after that result."

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power: "Rachael was poetry in motion in making history by becoming the first female to win the world’s most famous steeplechase, but the anticipated huge gamble and payout that we had really feared didn’t materialise and the race ended in a score draw between punters and bookies despite us paying six places with best odds guaranteed which added £1million to our payout.”

