Celebration time for some at Cheltenham
Celebration time for some at Cheltenham

Bookmakers edge out punters at 2023 Cheltenham Festival

By Sporting Life
18:15 · FRI March 17, 2023

Bookmakers came out marginally on top after four dramatic days at Cheltenham.

It was very much in the balance going into the final day and despite a couple of well-backed favourites obliging, other results swung the balance the way of the layers.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "Punters got off to a very good start with the well-backed Lossiemouth winning the JCB Triumph Hurdle. The County and Albert Bartlett were good for us and Galopin Des Champs wasn’t too bad thanks to the strength of A Plus Tard.

"The last three results were a bit of a mixed bag but we end the week just about up."

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield added: “The final day was a good day for the bookies despite Willie Mullins training two winning favourites, including the Gold Cup winner, with Faivoir at 33/1 and Premier Magic at twice those odds obviously big winning races for the layers.

"The books came out on top at the end of the week despite a lot of winning ante post multiples that clicked for punters."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

