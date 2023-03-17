It was very much in the balance going into the final day and despite a couple of well-backed favourites obliging, other results swung the balance the way of the layers.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "Punters got off to a very good start with the well-backed Lossiemouth winning the JCB Triumph Hurdle. The County and Albert Bartlett were good for us and Galopin Des Champs wasn’t too bad thanks to the strength of A Plus Tard.

"The last three results were a bit of a mixed bag but we end the week just about up."

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield added: “The final day was a good day for the bookies despite Willie Mullins training two winning favourites, including the Gold Cup winner, with Faivoir at 33/1 and Premier Magic at twice those odds obviously big winning races for the layers.

"The books came out on top at the end of the week despite a lot of winning ante post multiples that clicked for punters."