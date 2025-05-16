York have opened their doors to many an international star over the years.

Sprinters, milers, stayers, they’ve arrived in all shapes and sizes, from across the globe. But on Friday a British-trained globetrotter had a rare moment in his home sunshine.

Rebel’s Romance is a seven-time Group One winner, a dual Breeders’ Cup Turf hero, he’s won big races in Qatar, Dubai, Hong Kong and Germany.

He has more air miles than Nick Luck, a CV that would stand up against any middle-distance horse in the world right now. And now he’s won a Boodles Yorkshire Cup.

He had to get down and dirty in a race run at a slow pace, but you haven’t ruled the world as he has without knowing where the finishing line is. And at it he had a head in hand of Epic Poet.

Charlie Appleby was a happy man in a sun-drenched winners’ enclosure afterwards.

“Obviously delighted. Look he’s a yard favourite, he’s built up his own little fanbase, rightly so given what he’s achieved during his career. Why did we come here? A few people have asked, it’s just I felt over the mile-and-a-half, the last few runs, I don’t know whether he’s still got that bit of kick when you need it at the top level,” he said.