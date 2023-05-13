Ascot Gold Cup favourite Emily Dickinson is one of 11 who could line up in the Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes on Friday.

Having ended last season with a victory in the Loughbrown Stakes, the daughter of Dubawi returned with an emphatic five-length success in the Vintage Crop Stakes and is one of three in the mix for Aidan O’Brien in the York marathon alongside Bolshoi Ballet and Dubai Gold Cup champion Broome. Also among the confirmations is Roger Varian’s St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov and recent Ormonde Stakes winner Hamish, while Quickthorn romped to victory on the Knavesmire in the Lonsdale Cup in the summer and could represent the in-form Hughie Morrison. There could be an interesting rematch in the Clipper EBF Marygate Fillies’ Stakes with Newmarket one-two Persian Dreamer and Dorothy Lawrence in the 16 entries.