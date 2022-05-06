Title sponsor of the May Festival since 2013, Boodles has a long-standing relationship with Chester Racecourse. The new agreement will see increased investment by Boodles to include sponsorship of the prestigious Chester Vase, and extensive branding across the site on all three days of the festival.

The Boodles Chester Vase, which takes place on Wednesday 4th May 2022, is a highlight of the three-day festival and traditionally serves as a trial for the Epsom Derby in June. Recent winners of the prestigious Group 3 contest include multiple Group 1 scorer Sir Dragonet and the Andrew Balding-trained Youth Spirit.

Already a well-known name in the industry, the agreement with Chester Racecourse marks another significant investment in racing by Boodles who also sponsor the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.