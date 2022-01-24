Boodles is already a supporter of the Cheltenham Festival having previously sponsored the Leading Jockey Award for four years before becoming sponsor of the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle race since 2018. Monday's announcement expands a multi-year partnership.

The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup is regarded as the pinnacle of Jump Racing, attracting the world’s best chasers to be roared on by 70,000 spectators at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire.

This year’s edition will be run on Friday March 18 at the conclusion of the four-day Festival and broadcast live in the UK on ITV main channel, digital platforms, Racing TV, BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

Boodles succeeds children’s charity WellChild, who were naming rights partner for the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2021 and will continue to be supported by The Jockey Club and British Racing through continued involvement at the Cheltenham Festival.

Boodles has very kindly agreed to donate a piece of fine jewellery from its beautiful ‘Raindance’ collection to auction to support WellChild as part of this ongoing support.