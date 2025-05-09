Boodles May Festival Chester reaction: Ben Linfoot on the story of Chester Cup winner East India Dock

Our man at the track Ben Linfoot reflects on Chester Cup day as James Owen's East India Dock lands a gamble in the feature.
Chester Cup day. It’s hot for the time of year. The sky looks even more blue, the grass even more green and the walls even more Roman pink.
An acoustic version of Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ blares from the P.A. Spirits are high, but nothing can drown out the roar from punters who have one over the bookies following the 201st running of the Ladbrokes Chester Cup.
For James Owen and the Gredleys have just landed a right touch in the feature, with the very well-backed 9/4 favourite East India Dock.
Let’s start with the owners.
The Gredley Family, racing obsessed thanks to Bill, owner of User Friendly who won the Oaks, Yorkshire Oaks and St Leger in the summer of ’92.
Owner-breeders with one foot in the jumps and one foot in the Flat, from Cheltenham to Chester, those yellow silks with black-striped sleeves and white cap now synonymous with good, young, horses - and in both codes.
Their East India Dock crosses the divide. He’s very good in both spheres – good enough to be sent off the 5/4 favourite for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, where he was third, good enough to be sent off the 9/4 favourite for the Chester Cup seven weeks down the line, where he was very much first home.
9/4! In a race where 15 horses did battle round two circuits of the tightest track in the country. You have to have some confidence to send off a horse that short for a race like this.
Tim Gredley dances about the winners’ enclosure like a man who has won the lottery. Last year the same connections had Too Friendly backed into 9/2 from 20/1 for the Chester Cup and he finished 10th. I wonder. Was this a case of getting that money back?
“No, no, not at all, it wasn’t my money, I don’t bet,” says a grinning Gredley. “Owning racehorses is enough of a gamble, it wasn’t any of mine!
“This is a very good horse. I wouldn’t want to compare him to Too Friendly who was a lovely horse, but we learnt a lot from last year with James.
“With his pedigree and after what he did over hurdles he looked very well handicapped on the Flat, so we thought we’d give it a go.
“It’s unbelievable. He’s a homebred. It’s been an amazing ride. It means a lot more when you breed them.”
A few moments earlier, the trainer. James Owen.
It seems like he’s been training five minutes – he got his dual-purpose licence in 2023 – but he’s had 100 winners in both codes and this is his biggest winner on the level.
Forward planning is key in racing, and as this son of Golden Horn progressed with each run over hurdles during a highly successful juvenile campaign his trainer was already thinking of his unchanged Flat rating - and this day in particular.
“Yes, we talked about it during the winter,” Owen said. “If he’d won at Cheltenham we probably might have stayed over jumps with him, but I think these dual purpose horses are lovely to have and run.
“You don’t need to run them a lot but there is such good prizemoney on offer, thank goodness we have won this and then we can probably go to Royal Ascot.
“He’ll definitely go back hurdling. He’s got a bright future over hurdles and he’s still a horse that’s maturing.
“It looked when you do the figures from hurdles to the Flat that he was well handicapped. He was untried at the trip in a big handicap and that was why he was a short price.
“Luckily we’ve done our job and proved he deserved to be.
“We’ll see how he comes out of this. He’ll go to Royal Ascot now for the long one. I don’t know them, I’m still learning! The Queen Alexandra.
“But look, this is a prestigious race, the biggest of the week and to win it is fantastic. I’ve got a lot of support from a lot of good owners. We’ve trained 100 Flat winners and 100 jump winners but I want to remain dual purpose.”
The jockey, 20-year-old Harry Davies.
Back-to-back Chester Cup winner already in his burgeoning career. How does that feel?
“It’s amazing," he says, brushing his hair from his forehead.
“I was able to hold my pitch from a nice draw in six, I was always happy to be following Callum Shepherd on Caballo De Mar and he took me into the race really nicely. In the last furlong he picked up and he did it well.
“He’s obviously going to be a nice handicapper in these staying races.”
That sounds like understatement territory. So what’s the dream? Back to Gredley for that one.
“I don’t know. I don’t know where he’s going to end up, he’s only just getting going really.
“I’m a bit over-excited but maybe he’s a Melbourne Cup horse in the future? We’ll give him a break, go hurdling, go from there. This is great. The horse is so hard, I love him.”
So do the punters, after a good old-fashioned plunge on the Roodee.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org