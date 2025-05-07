Menu icon
Aidan O'Brien has several more Derby bullets to fire

Boodles Chester Vase: Lambourn grinds out victory

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Wed May 07, 2025 · 1h ago

Lambourn was cut for the Betfred Derby after winning the Boodles Chester Vase Stakes.

Sent off the 11/8 favourite, he was off the bridle four furlongs out and was third on the final turn behind the front-running Convergent and Lazy Griff (25/1).

The latter went to the front soon after but out three wide, Lambourn was finding top gear and overhauled his rival to win by a length-and-a-half.

Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power all cut the winner to 14/1 for Epsom off the back of the performance and winning jockey Ryan Moore told ITV Racing: “He came forward today and was suited by the mile-and-a-half.

“It’s the first time I’ve ridden him in a race and he’s still learning a little about the job but is a relaxed horse who stays well and finds plenty off the bridle.”

