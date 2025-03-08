L'Homme Presse and Fact To File were taken out of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Saturday but as expected Inothewayurthinkin was supplemented for the race.
It means ten horses go forward with Conflated, Hewick and Grey Dawning the other defectors.
All eyes are on Galopin Des Champs as be bids to join Cottage Rake, Arkle and Best Mate as a three-time winner of chasing's blue riband. He is Willie Mullins' sole surviving entry.
Banbridge is second favourite as he steps up in trip again having won the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase on Boxing Day. Corbetts Cross, Gentlemansgame. Jungle Boogie and Monty’s Star complete a strong Irish team.
The home defence is made up of Ahoy Senor, Royale Pagaille and The Real Whacker.
