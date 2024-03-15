Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup report & free video replay | Galopin Des Champs retains his crown

Galopin Des Champs (10/11 favourite) won the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival for the second time.

His stamina had been queried 12 months ago but this year many wondered whether it was possible for the eight-year-old to retain his crown in the Blue Riband event given so few had managed to do so in the past. Galopin Des Champs' task was made easier when his great rival Fastorslow, who had shadowed him closely through the first circuit, made his first mistake and unseated JJ Slevin seven from home. The pair had been racing just behind the pace set by The Real Whacker who was kept honest by L'Homme Presse but the runners began to spread out having jumped the fourth last and the race began in earnest. Charlie Deutsch and L'Homme Presse went on and they had the loose running Fastorslow alongside which did Gerri Colombe no favours as he was boxed in on the inside with Galopin Des Champs on his outer. Paul Townend began to get serious on Galopin Des Champs and the champion responded, hitting the front two from home. Gerri Colombe was on his heels but Galopin Des Champs produced a prodigious leap at the last to seal victory, keeping on strongly to record a famous victory. Gerri Colombe ran a career best in second, finishing three and a half lengths adrift but nine clear of Grand National hero Corach Rambler who made up a lot of ground from his customary slot at the rear of the field. L'Homme Presse was another to run the race of his life, giving connections a huge thrill, but he had cried enough at the foot of the final climb, finishing fourth.

Having sent out Al Boum Photo to win successive renewals, it was a fourth success in the Gold Cup for trainer Willie Mullins who told Racing TV: "He is classy isn't he? "Paul (Townend) just jumped out, rode a race on him, he was never afraid to have him up there, in the van, just be at the races. We were just afraid about his first couple of jumps, the last two years he's come here he's ballooned them a little bit and this year Paul said 'no, we'll get him out there and get him racing earlier on and then settle him in and ride a race' and that's what he's done. "Apart from the loose horse, there wasn't much worry was there? You didn't know which way he was going to go but it worked out in the end. And he was very brave over the last two fences, Paul was, he sent him down to them and said 'come on son, you'd better jump these two'. "Last year he was just too free and less mature, now he's way more mature, settling in his races and much easier to ride and Paul has full confidence in him. He has more confidence in him than I have and I can see why; he was obviously getting that sort of feel from the saddle all along whereas I'm looking at it and thinking is he doing too much and getting into a battle too early. "He is (the complete staying chaser). He gallops, he jumps, he stays, what more do you need? "I normally come back to Punchestown with him; I'll have a word with connections. Racehorses deserve to run in good races and we need to see them at the racetrack and if they're beaten it's not the end of the world, they're still good horses."

🏆🏆 TWO GOLD CUPS!



🙌 GALOPIN DES CHAMPS WINS BACK TO BACK CHELTENHAM GOLD CUPS!@WillieMullinsNH | @PTownend | @CheltenhamRaces pic.twitter.com/aHQy8W90il — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) March 15, 2024