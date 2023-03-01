The Emmet Mullins-trained eight-year-old sported cheekpieces for the first time in the Randox Grand National, racing to a famous success under amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen.

He has not worn them since, but they will be back on for the big race on March 17 – a contest Noble Yeats will arrive at on the back of an encouraging third in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on Trial day.

Mullins said: “We couldn’t be happier with him. He’s been in great form since the Cotswold Chase and we’re just hoping we get a clean run with him between now and Gold Cup Day.