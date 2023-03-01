Sporting Life
50/1 Value Bet selection Noble Yeats wins the Randox Grand National
Noble Yeats - headgear goes back on at Cheltenham

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup: Noble Yeats to wear cheekpieces

By Sporting Life
17:32 · WED March 01, 2023

Noble Yeats will have the headgear that served him so well at Aintree reapplied when he goes for glory in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Emmet Mullins-trained eight-year-old sported cheekpieces for the first time in the Randox Grand National, racing to a famous success under amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen.

He has not worn them since, but they will be back on for the big race on March 17 – a contest Noble Yeats will arrive at on the back of an encouraging third in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on Trial day.

Mullins said: “We couldn’t be happier with him. He’s been in great form since the Cotswold Chase and we’re just hoping we get a clean run with him between now and Gold Cup Day.

Get Stuck In - Ep 15: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Special

“I suppose the cheekpieces made a big difference for him last year (in the National), so we’re hoping for a repeat event. Ground-wise I suppose we’re quite laid back and we’ll take what we’re given. I think a proper Gold Cup test will play to his strengths.

“Obviously he’s going to have to step forward from his last run, but it’s something he’s been able to do in the past and hopefully we can repeat it.”

Next Off

