Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup entries: King George principals among field of 33

The Jukebox Man, Banbridge, Gaelic Warrior and Jango Baie, the first four home in a thrilling Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, feature among 33 entries for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
That quartet are joined by Inothewayurthinkin and Galopin Des Champs, first and second in the March showpiece last season, as well as Betfair Chase winner Grey Dawning, Coral Welsh National hero Haiti Couleurs and Affordable Fury, who claimed the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.
As well as dual Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs and Gaelic Warrior, Willie Mullins has entered the last two Randox Grand National winners I Am Maximus and Nick Rockett plus Champ Kiely, Grangeclare West, Impaire Et Passe, Lecky Watson and Spindleberry.
Fact To File is not among the party, his sole entry being in the Ryanair Chase in which he was a brilliant winner last term.
Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 6 Galopin Des Champs, Inothewayurthinkin, The Jukebox Man, 8 Jango Baie 9 Gaelic Warrior, 10 Grey Dawning, 14 Haiti Couleurs, 16 Affordale Fury, 33 I Am Maximus, Spindleberry, 40 bar
