Boodles Champion Hurdle report and free video replay | State Man rules as Constitution Hill is dismal

Willie Mullins' State Man bounced back to his best as he landed the Grade 1 Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown by four-and-three-quarter lengths, with Constitution Hill very well beaten.
After falls at Cheltenham and Aintree Constitution Hill was on a retrieval mission, but punters kept the faith having sent him off the 8/13 favourite.
Perhaps that faith will evaporate after this, a tepid performance seeing him coast home in fifth behind the 125/1 outsider Break My Soul.
Up front State Man (9/4) put in a most impressive performance under Paul Townend, making all and hurdling fluently in the cheekpieces that had sharpened him up at Cheltenham.
He too was bouncing back after a Festival fall, but he had the Champion Hurdle at his mercy when coming down at the last - an event that saw Golden Ace win the Cheltenham race amidst remarkable scenes.
Jeremy Scott's mare ran well here and ran on for second, but she was no match for State Man who put her in her place by staying on his feet.
It was a 12th Grade 1 success for State Man and it took his Punchestown record to six from seven - this his third Boodles Champion Hurdle victory in a row.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Mullins said: "State Man does what State Man does, he turns up all the time. In fairness to Michael Buckley and Nicky Henderson the Constitution Hill we know didn't turn up today, that was obvious from early on.
"He looked well enough from what I saw. Putting the cheekpieces on has made a big difference, especially if we are positive on him. But we don't have to make the running, if someone else wants to it would help him.
"He's a very uncomplicated ride in that sense. I think we're happy now with that and hopefully we'll get him back in the same sort of form next season.
"It's a pity he didn't jump the last at Cheltenham, but to get him back is tremendous. Paul is his biggest fan and his faith never wavered in him."
Townend added: "Hopefully he gets the credit he deserves. He's a real star of a horse. Today was brilliant, the cheekpieces at this stage of his life help him focus a bit more.
"He only does what you want him to do, I suppose I should be used to riding him now!"
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.