Boodles Champion Hurdle report and free video replay | State Man rules as Constitution Hill is dismal

After falls at Cheltenham and Aintree Constitution Hill was on a retrieval mission, but punters kept the faith having sent him off the 8/13 favourite.

Perhaps that faith will evaporate after this, a tepid performance seeing him coast home in fifth behind the 125/1 outsider Break My Soul.

Up front State Man (9/4) put in a most impressive performance under Paul Townend, making all and hurdling fluently in the cheekpieces that had sharpened him up at Cheltenham.

He too was bouncing back after a Festival fall, but he had the Champion Hurdle at his mercy when coming down at the last - an event that saw Golden Ace win the Cheltenham race amidst remarkable scenes.

Jeremy Scott's mare ran well here and ran on for second, but she was no match for State Man who put her in her place by staying on his feet.

It was a 12th Grade 1 success for State Man and it took his Punchestown record to six from seven - this his third Boodles Champion Hurdle victory in a row.