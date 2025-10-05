Boiling Point on travels after Cambridgeshire success

The Leyburn handler is weighing up sending the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum-owned pair on their travels for the Longines Hong Kong International meeting on December 14.

For Boiling Point, winner of last month’s bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket, an outing in the Hong Kong Mile would be his first at Group One level.

As for Royal Champion, a tilt at the Group Two Bahrain International Trophy is first on the cards ahead of a potential appearance in the Group One Hong Kong Cup.

Burke said: "I’m hoping Sheikh Obaid will let me send Boiling Point to Hong Kong for the mile race out there.

“The entries haven’t closed for that yet and I think it would be a good fit for him. It was a good weight-carrying display in the Cambridgeshire and we feel he is a Group horse.

“Royal Champion goes to the Bahrain International Trophy and a month later there is a lovely mile and a quarter race out in Hong Kong for him as well.

"The races out there are worth a lot of money for the pair of them so hopefully we can send them out there.

“I think they are nice races for both horses and while they are in form why not have a go at them."