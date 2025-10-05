Boiling Point on travels after Cambridgeshire success

Karl Burke is keen to go on an adventure to Hong Kong with Boiling Point and Royal Champion before the year is out.
The Leyburn handler is weighing up sending the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum-owned pair on their travels for the Longines Hong Kong International meeting on December 14.
For Boiling Point, winner of last month’s bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket, an outing in the Hong Kong Mile would be his first at Group One level.
As for Royal Champion, a tilt at the Group Two Bahrain International Trophy is first on the cards ahead of a potential appearance in the Group One Hong Kong Cup.
Burke said: "I’m hoping Sheikh Obaid will let me send Boiling Point to Hong Kong for the mile race out there.
“The entries haven’t closed for that yet and I think it would be a good fit for him. It was a good weight-carrying display in the Cambridgeshire and we feel he is a Group horse.
“Royal Champion goes to the Bahrain International Trophy and a month later there is a lovely mile and a quarter race out in Hong Kong for him as well.
"The races out there are worth a lot of money for the pair of them so hopefully we can send them out there.
“I think they are nice races for both horses and while they are in form why not have a go at them."
Zeus away for the winter
However, while Burke hopes to be given the green light to go on a raid to Hong Kong with Boiling Point and Royal Champion, he admits the prospects of the exciting Zeus Olympios being supplemented for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot are much slimmer.
The Night Of Thunder colt looked a Group One winner in waiting when maintaining his unbeaten record with an impressive success in the Group Two BoyleSports Daily Racing Rewards Joel Stakes at Newmarket last month.
Burke said: “I’m pretty sure he is finished for the season. Sheikh Obaid is always very patient and I’m sure he will be once again.
“He is not entered in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes so he would need supplementing.
"To me it looks like it would be very soft ground at Ascot, which he probably wouldn’t mind, but I think he has done enough this year.”
