Bob Olinger could bid for the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown

The nine-year-old was considered one of the sport’s brightest potential stars after landing the 2021 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, but there have been more than a few bumps in the road during the subsequent three years.

Henry de Bromhead’s charge was fortunate to double his Festival tally in the following season’s Turners Novices’ Chase following the dramatic final fence exit of Galopin Des Champs and last term it looked as though his career was on the decline.

However, having made a winning start to the current campaign in Navan’s Lismullen Hurdle in November, he made a successful return to Cheltenham in the Relkeel Hurdle on New Year’s Day and could now take on defending champion State Man in the feature event on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival.

“He was brilliant (at Cheltenham) and it was great to see him somewhere near his best,” De Bromhead said after winning the Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park on Thursday.

“He’s really good at the moment, he worked well this morning. I think we’re leaning towards the Irish Champion Hurdle, but nothing has been confirmed as yet.

“He didn’t look far off it (his best) in Cheltenham in fairness to him and I’d say he jumped the best he’s ever jumped, so we’re definitely getting there.”