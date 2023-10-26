Bob Champion Cancer Trust Charity Race preview

Dreams of riding in a race will turn to reality at Wincanton on Sunday for groom Chloe Humphries who will make her debut in the saddle more than 10 years after she had hoped to when partnering Rare Middleton in the Bob Champion Cancer Trust Charity Race.
Having had to put ambitions of riding in point-to-points as a teenager on hold, the 29-year-old from Shepton Mallet will finally get her chance to shine on the racetrack in the mile and a quarter contest which will take place ahead of the seven-race card at the Somerset track at the weekend.
A field of 10 will participate in the event, with all proceeds going towards the cancer charity which was set up in 1983 by now-retired jockey, and cancer survivor, Bob Champion, two years after steering Aldaniti to glory in the Grand National at Aintree.
And while Humphries insists she is nervous about her big day she admits to jumping at the chance to take the reins aboard Rare Middleton, who is trained by her boss Paul Nicholls, when offered the opportunity to participate in it by the Ditcheat handler earlier this year.
Humphries said: “I wanted to ride in point-to-points when I was younger and Paul (Nicholls) gave me a horse called Mr Hudson about 10 years ago to have a go at it with, but it turns out it is really expensive to do when you are only a teenage stable girl.
“When Paul asked if I would like to ride in this race about seven weeks ago I said I would love to.
“I’m fairly fit as I ride out every day, but I’ve been for a couple of runs as well, although I do hate running. However, everything seems fine fitness wise.
“At the moment it is more nerves over excitement, but I hope on the day that will switch around as I don’t want to get anything wrong on the day.”
While not being affected by the disease first hand, Humphries acknowledges the importance of raising funds for such a worthy cause after seeing former colleague Rose Loxton lose her battle with cancer back in 2020.
She added: “I’ve not personally been affected by what cancer can do but it is vital raising money for charities like this as it is really important to be aware of cancer and all the things associated with it.
“We had Rose Loxton in the yard, and she unfortunately lost her battle with cancer. Rose was a big inspiration to everyone and it is nice to be able to do a race like this for such a worthwhile charity.
“Everyone has been really encouraging and I’ve raised over two and a half thousand pounds already which I’m quite surprised about so I must be more popular than I thought!”
Since rejoining Nicholls four years ago following spells in Australia, and with trainer Alan King, the list of horses Humphries has been placed in charge would be the envy of many a groom with the likes of Grade One winners Greaneteen and Stage Star among those under her care.
She added: “I learned to ride when I was eight and I went to the British Racing School after leaving school and did the nine-week course there. I was then placed with Paul where I spent five years before working elsewhere.
“During my first stint with Paul I led up Qualando at the Cheltenham Festival in the 2015 Fred Winter (Juvenile Handicap Hurdle), while I also looked after Ptit Zig and Celestial Halo, and then last year at the Festival I led up Stage Star in the Turners’ Novices’ Chase.
“I’ve ridden some lovely horses here and I'm lucky that I ride the likes of Greaneteen every day and Knappers Hill.
“Every single one of the horses I looked after last season won at least a Grade Two which was great.
“Seeing Solo win was probably the most exciting of them all though as he hadn’t won a race in more than two years before winning at Sandown. I’d say Solo is my favourite horse as he is quite a special character.”
The last time a charity race was staged at Wincanton back in 2021 it saw the Nicholls team celebrate a one-two with Sarah West and Celestial Force getting the better of Hannah Roche and Wise Glory by a nose.
And although Humphries hopes she can emerge victorious she admits keeping the boss happy will be a good result.
She added: “Sarah West pipped Hannah Roche in the race a couple of years ago so I think it adds a bit more pressure on me, plus it is all I’ve been talking about for the last seven weeks.
“First place is the position I’m after, but they say it is the taking part that counts. Rare Middleton is a useful horse that is rated 117 so hopefully he won’t need to much pushing. As long as I can raise a good bit of money and please the boss then I will be happy."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org