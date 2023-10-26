Bob Champion Cancer Trust Charity Race preview

Dreams of riding in a race will turn to reality at Wincanton on Sunday for groom Chloe Humphries who will make her debut in the saddle more than 10 years after she had hoped to when partnering Rare Middleton in the Bob Champion Cancer Trust Charity Race.

Having had to put ambitions of riding in point-to-points as a teenager on hold, the 29-year-old from Shepton Mallet will finally get her chance to shine on the racetrack in the mile and a quarter contest which will take place ahead of the seven-race card at the Somerset track at the weekend. A field of 10 will participate in the event, with all proceeds going towards the cancer charity which was set up in 1983 by now-retired jockey, and cancer survivor, Bob Champion, two years after steering Aldaniti to glory in the Grand National at Aintree. And while Humphries insists she is nervous about her big day she admits to jumping at the chance to take the reins aboard Rare Middleton, who is trained by her boss Paul Nicholls, when offered the opportunity to participate in it by the Ditcheat handler earlier this year.

Humphries said: “I wanted to ride in point-to-points when I was younger and Paul (Nicholls) gave me a horse called Mr Hudson about 10 years ago to have a go at it with, but it turns out it is really expensive to do when you are only a teenage stable girl. “When Paul asked if I would like to ride in this race about seven weeks ago I said I would love to. “I’m fairly fit as I ride out every day, but I’ve been for a couple of runs as well, although I do hate running. However, everything seems fine fitness wise. “At the moment it is more nerves over excitement, but I hope on the day that will switch around as I don’t want to get anything wrong on the day.” While not being affected by the disease first hand, Humphries acknowledges the importance of raising funds for such a worthy cause after seeing former colleague Rose Loxton lose her battle with cancer back in 2020. She added: “I’ve not personally been affected by what cancer can do but it is vital raising money for charities like this as it is really important to be aware of cancer and all the things associated with it. “We had Rose Loxton in the yard, and she unfortunately lost her battle with cancer. Rose was a big inspiration to everyone and it is nice to be able to do a race like this for such a worthwhile charity. “Everyone has been really encouraging and I’ve raised over two and a half thousand pounds already which I’m quite surprised about so I must be more popular than I thought!”