Blue Lord outclassed his two rivals to make it two from two over fences in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Chase at Naas.

Runner-up to Bob Olinger in the Lawlor’s Of Naas Novice Hurdle on this card 12 months ago, the seven-year-old went on to be placed in two other Grade Ones at Leopardstown and Punchestown. He also looked booked for second behind Appreciate It in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham until falling at the final flight. Having made an impressive start to his chasing career at Fairyhouse three weeks ago, Blue Lord was the 1/4 favourite to follow up in a race won by stablemate Energumene last season – and the result was scarcely in doubt.

While several obstacles were omitted due to low sun, the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old jumped well and readily coasted 20 lengths clear of Lifetime Ambition in the home straight under Paul Townend. Paddy Power trimmed Blue Lord’s odds for the Sporting Life-sponsored Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham to 7/1 from 8/1, with stable companion Ferny Hollow the favourite following his Grade One victory at Leopardstown a week ago.