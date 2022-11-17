Blue Lord came from last to first to win the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase but he had to dig deep to see off stablemate Tornado Flyer.
Willie Mullins was winning the race for the seventh time as Blue Lord obliged on his first go outside of novice company, Paul Townend having nursed him into the contest from off the pace.
The seven-year-old jumped well and he had no problem stepping up half a mile in trip to the extended 2m4f, although Danny Mullins set slow fractions up front aboard King George winner Tornado Flyer.
He saw off Darasso and Pencilfulloflead, but had to give way to his younger stablemate who had travelled well in the rear.
However, while it looked as though Blue Lord would pull clear after the last, Tornado Flyer knuckled down bravely on his inside to produce a frantic finish, the winner holding on by a neck.
Paddy Power cut Blue Lord to 14/1 from 16s for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.
Winning rider Townend said: "Anchoring him at the back I was giving away the advantage of him jumping so well, so delighted with him. I think he's straightened up since last year.
"He is maturing and he's no problem getting two and half. I winged the second last. He's promised a lot and had a great season last year, but he feels physically stronger.
"Hopefully he can keep improving."
Mullins added: "It's been a very lucky place for us, the ground is normally nice at this time of year.
"Danny likes riding Tornado so I let him ride it and he was happy to make the running. Paul was always going to jump in behind but it was an extraordinary race tactically.
"Paul timed it to perfection. Danny said Tornado jumped too big at the second last which cost him. I was very happy with the way he [Blue Lord] settled today.
“Blue Lord might get an entry for the Champion Chase, but if I can find a programme over two and a half miles, the Ryanair Chase would look a possibility.
“Danny said Tornado Flyer took a good blow so he will improve and we’ll send him, and maybe both, to the John Durkan at Punchestown.
“If Tornado Flyer comes out of that well, the King George would look the plan.”
