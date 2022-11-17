Blue Lord came from last to first to win the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase but he had to dig deep to see off stablemate Tornado Flyer.

Willie Mullins was winning the race for the seventh time as Blue Lord obliged on his first go outside of novice company, Paul Townend having nursed him into the contest from off the pace. The seven-year-old jumped well and he had no problem stepping up half a mile in trip to the extended 2m4f, although Danny Mullins set slow fractions up front aboard King George winner Tornado Flyer. He saw off Darasso and Pencilfulloflead, but had to give way to his younger stablemate who had travelled well in the rear. However, while it looked as though Blue Lord would pull clear after the last, Tornado Flyer knuckled down bravely on his inside to produce a frantic finish, the winner holding on by a neck. Paddy Power cut Blue Lord to 14/1 from 16s for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

