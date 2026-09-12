Blue Bolt won the Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

Blue Bolt made it five successive victories in the Group 1 Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.

It's been a remarkable year for owners Juddmonte, trainer Andrew Balding and jockey Colin Keane with Blue Bolt who has carried all before her in the division. It was 'only' a listed race when she made her winning reappearance but she was stepped back up to Group 2 level when successful at Royal Ascot and has now completed a treble of Group 1 victories. Sent off the 4/5 favourite, Keane exuded confidence aboard the daughter of Blue Point who raced in the first half of midfield with the pace set by California Dreamer and Fallen Angel. Switched wide off the home turn, Blue Bolt took a while to hit top gear but was in front with a furlong and a half to run and there she stayed, winning by two and a quarter lengths. City Of Memphis, who stayed more towards the inside rail, played the bridesmaid, finishing a length and a quarter clear of Fallen Angel who rallied tenaciously to reclaim third.

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