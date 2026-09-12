Blue Bolt won the Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

Blue Bolt made it five successive victories in the Group 1 Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.
It's been a remarkable year for owners Juddmonte, trainer Andrew Balding and jockey Colin Keane with Blue Bolt who has carried all before her in the division.
It was 'only' a listed race when she made her winning reappearance but she was stepped back up to Group 2 level when successful at Royal Ascot and has now completed a treble of Group 1 victories.
Sent off the 4/5 favourite, Keane exuded confidence aboard the daughter of Blue Point who raced in the first half of midfield with the pace set by California Dreamer and Fallen Angel.
Switched wide off the home turn, Blue Bolt took a while to hit top gear but was in front with a furlong and a half to run and there she stayed, winning by two and a quarter lengths.
City Of Memphis, who stayed more towards the inside rail, played the bridesmaid, finishing a length and a quarter clear of Fallen Angel who rallied tenaciously to reclaim third.
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Keane, who was completing an Irish Champions Festival double on his birthday, said: "The tempo was good and even, they could have gone quicker if they'd wanted.
"My filly travelled strong which is what she does but when you get her into top gear, she's relentless, she lengthens and finds."
On the decision to challenge on the outside with last year's winner Fallen Angel, he commented: "I don't think there's a bias, I thought it was even the whole way across the track and it seemed like the safer option and there was plenty of room so it worked out nicely".
When asked if it was 'an easy watch', a relaxed Balding replied: "Yes, it was. She was always travelling well, always in the right place and very willing when he's given her the giddy-up. She's a really special filly and is a beautiful physical to look at.
"I love the way she's picked up and hit the line. She's very good and I'm very proud of her.
"She was tough to train at two, we didn't even get her on a racecourse and we started, I think, getting beaten at odds-on at Southwell but she hasn't looked back since then."
Balding was content to leave running plans for another day and to enjoy the moment while a decision as to whether Blue Bolt will race on as a five-year-old will be taken at the end of the season.
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