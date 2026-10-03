Blue Bolt makes no mistake in Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket

Blue Bolt took her record for the year to six from six with a smooth success in the Group 1 BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Andrew Balding, Juddmonte and Colin Keane warmed up for Kalpana's crack at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday in the best possible fashion as Blue Bolt landed her fourth consecutive Group 1 victory at odds of 1/4. Immediately sent forward by Keane, the daughter of Blue Point soon took a lead off Moon Target and Secret Of Life with her jockey letting her bowl along upsides to get her settled. As Moon Target went forward Keane looked happier sitting a length off her and as the leader came off the bridle at the two-furlong pole Blue Bolt loomed up to the lead in stylish fashion. A length clear at the furlong pole, Keane only had to gently nudge his filly out for a decisive two-and-three-quarter length success with 25/1 chance Evolutionist running on for second. City Of Memphis was third at 15/2.

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A delighted Balding said: “This was the one where the pressure was as the rest of it should be enjoyable. I don’t know why, but I was feeling pressure this morning, but she is just so good really. She can do that at home (be a bit keen). Once Sir Mark’s horse (Moon Target) had kicked on it made things a little easier, and she has seen it out really well. “It was an enjoyable watch as I didn’t really have any nervous moments. It was all good. “She has come on a lot since she finished second in the race last year. That was the beginning of realising what the potential was. “The programme is great for these fillies, and it really encourages you to keep them in training at four. The programme was there, and she has danced every dance, which is extraordinary. “When she came back from her holiday with Juddmonte she was just totally different physically. They did a lovely job with her last winter, and we are reaping the rewards now. “It is obviously very important for Juddmonte to win races like this. It is a great opportunity as a trainer as you want to repay their faith in you. “She is still in the QEII, but I think that will be quick enough. The Breeders’ Cup is a possibility, but we have the two options there. I don’t know what the long term plans are, but, if she stays in training, she would have all year to take on the boys. “I think it would certainly suit her well (Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf) personally, but it is not my decision and we have got to have all those conversations.”

Andrew Balding at Newmarket on Saturday