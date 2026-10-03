Blue Bolt makes no mistake in Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket

Blue Bolt took her record for the year to six from six with a smooth success in the Group 1 BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.
Andrew Balding, Juddmonte and Colin Keane warmed up for Kalpana's crack at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday in the best possible fashion as Blue Bolt landed her fourth consecutive Group 1 victory at odds of 1/4.
Immediately sent forward by Keane, the daughter of Blue Point soon took a lead off Moon Target and Secret Of Life with her jockey letting her bowl along upsides to get her settled.
As Moon Target went forward Keane looked happier sitting a length off her and as the leader came off the bridle at the two-furlong pole Blue Bolt loomed up to the lead in stylish fashion.
A length clear at the furlong pole, Keane only had to gently nudge his filly out for a decisive two-and-three-quarter length success with 25/1 chance Evolutionist running on for second.
City Of Memphis was third at 15/2.
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A delighted Balding said: “This was the one where the pressure was as the rest of it should be enjoyable. I don’t know why, but I was feeling pressure this morning, but she is just so good really. She can do that at home (be a bit keen). Once Sir Mark’s horse (Moon Target) had kicked on it made things a little easier, and she has seen it out really well.
“It was an enjoyable watch as I didn’t really have any nervous moments. It was all good.
“She has come on a lot since she finished second in the race last year. That was the beginning of realising what the potential was.
“The programme is great for these fillies, and it really encourages you to keep them in training at four. The programme was there, and she has danced every dance, which is extraordinary.
“When she came back from her holiday with Juddmonte she was just totally different physically. They did a lovely job with her last winter, and we are reaping the rewards now.
“It is obviously very important for Juddmonte to win races like this. It is a great opportunity as a trainer as you want to repay their faith in you.
“She is still in the QEII, but I think that will be quick enough. The Breeders’ Cup is a possibility, but we have the two options there. I don’t know what the long term plans are, but, if she stays in training, she would have all year to take on the boys.
“I think it would certainly suit her well (Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf) personally, but it is not my decision and we have got to have all those conversations.”
Barry Mahon, representing the owners, said: “It is the first time Juddmonte has won this race, which I was surprised to read this morning, so that is a little extra special. I think we are down to the Ascot Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup, so we are ticking them off, but this was sweet.
“She is a hell of a filly. She turns up, she travels and she quickens. She is relentless to be fair.
“As an odds-on favourite in a Group One the weight of expectation is high so you are always nervous. You think they are a formality, but they never are so it is nice when one is straight forward like that.
“If the owners are keen they might look at the Breeders’ Cup. The owners will decide if she stays in training in a month’s time.
“They will sit down and go through her, and Kalpana, and various others, and they will let us know whether they want to keep them in training or retiring.”
Keane added: “She has gone from strength-to-strength this year. Today she was fresher than she has been in the past. After going a couple of furlongs she latched on for a few strides, but she then spat it back out when the pace went on and we had something to aim at. When I asked her she quickened up well and did what she has been doing all year.
“When they start racking wins, and go unbeaten, some day they have to get beat at some point, but you hope it will never come. With Juddmonte not having won the race, to get it done was special.
“At the start of the year Royal Ascot was the main target. When she went to Goodwood the first day Andrew thought she was seventy percent fit, and he said not to be hard on her.
“In my mind if she got beat it wouldn’t have been the end of the world, but it would have set her up for Ascot. She won and she just improved so much between then and Ascot, and she hasn’t stopped improving.
“These are the ones you are looking for when you are riding all the individual ones. You are hoping a filly like her, or a colt like Item will come along, and you have to appreciate them when they do come along.
“I couldn’t see why she wouldn’t handle America as you saw how well she handled Leopardstown the last day. I know America will be a tighter track, but the way she races I don’t see it being a problem.”
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