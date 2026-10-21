Blue Bolt given Breeders' Cup options as Ombudsman ruled out of Keeneland by John & Thady Gosden

Owned by Juddmonte, the four-year-old Blue Bolt has been one of the stories of Balding's title-chasing season and she will look to follow up this month's BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes win and make it a super seven successes on the spin in Kentucky.

However, her target has yet to be confirmed with connections entering the daughter of Blue Point in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf as well as the FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile.

Entries for the Breeders' Cup Mile also feature last year's winner, the Charlie Appleby-trained Notable Speech, as well as Aidan O'Brien trio, Gstaad, Constitution River and True Love.

If Blue Bolt sticks to her own sex in the Filly & Mare Turf (1m1f) she could face Ballydoyle duo Diamond Necklace and Precise, as well as George Boughey's Survie.

Diamond Necklace is also in the 12-furlong Breeders' Cup Turf, along with stablemate Benvenuto Cellini, while the same race sees last year's winner Ethical Diamond, surprise Irish Champion Stakes winner Hotazhell and George Scott's Bay City Roller also in the shake-up.

“Bay City [Roller] has come out of the race [Champion Stakes] really well and at this stage we are planning to go to Keeneland,” Scott said on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“Fundamentally, it was always the plan for us to go to the Breeders’ Cup. We knew that it was coming down the road at us and you can only train your own horse. Having monitored the horse over the last few days we have decided to take our chance. The mile and a half is very much back in our lane. He stays very well. He is at his strongest late on in those mile and a half races."

However, last Saturday's Champion Stakes winner Ombudsman may have featured among Wednesday's pre-entries but it emerged that training team John & Thady Gosden will not ask the Godolphin ace to travel to Keeneland so soon after his Ascot heroics.

Gosden senior told the Racing Post that the Japan Cup could be a realistic alternative for the horse, stating: "I can confirm Ombudsman will not now be heading to the Breeders' Cup. The simple reason is he only ran four days ago and to breeze him and then put him on a plane is a bit much. The Japan Cup is under consideration."

Donnacha O'Brien has leading speedster Comanche Brave in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, with Karl Burke's Miss Yechance another potential raider in the five-furlong heat.