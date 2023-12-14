Blood Destiny makes strong chasing start with victory at Naas

A leading juvenile hurdler last year, he was sent off second-favourite for the Triumph Hurdle, in which he ran too keen and faded into ninth.

Fences look like calming him down, however, as he was far more tractable in the Bar One Racing “Bet 10 Euro Get 50 Euro Sign Up Offer” Beginners Chase and he barely put a foot wrong, powering away after the last to beat Heart Wood by nine lengths.

“He was dynamite everywhere and always looking for the next fence really. He’s a real chaser,” said Townend of the even-money favourite.

“They tried to push me and get him lit up, but I wasn’t interfering with him and he was getting a length everywhere with his jumping.

“He’ll come on from it and most of Willie’s do. He has a lovely attitude for it. He jumps so fast that he could come back in trip, but he’d have no problem staying at that trip either.”