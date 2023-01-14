The Willie Mullins-trained juvenile was an easy winner on his Irish debut at Cork but was facing much sterner opposition on this occasion.

Nevertheless, Blood Destiny was still sent off the 8/13 favourite and as soon as Paul Townend bounced him into an early lead the result was never in any doubt.

Heading down the back straight Blood Destiny held an advantage of 10 lengths although by the second-last the chasing pack, headed by Nusret, had closed right up.

However, as soon as Townend took a look behind him and shook the reins Blood Destiny quickened away to win by 18 lengths from Common Practice, who caught Nusret from second.

Davy Russell, having his first ride back since returning to the saddle, could only finish fifth on Jazzy Matty.