Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Get the latest from Punchestown

Sky Bet and Paddy Power Market Movers including Punchestown Festival

By Sporting Life
10:54 · WED April 28, 2021

It was a day to remember for Willie Mullins on day one of the Punchestown Festival - find out who has been backed on today's card.

Sky Bet

Movers

Punchestown

15.40 – The Great White 13/2 from 15/2

16.50 – Decimation 2/1 from 9/4

17.20 – Crosshill 11/1 from 14/1

17.55 – Al Boum Photo 11/8 from 6/4

19.00 – Blazer 25/1 from 28/1

19.35 – Manisanda 13/2 from 17/2

Offers

15.40 Punchestown - Paying 7 Places instead of 4 if 18 or more runners

16.15 Punchestown - Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners

16.50 Punchestown - Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners

19.00 Punchestown - Paying 7 Places instead of 4 if 18 or more runners

19.35 Punchestown - Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners

Price Boosts

17.20 Punchestown - Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle – Fran Berry’s Daily NAP – Telmesomethinggirl – Latest 6/1 Boost 13/2

17.55 Punchestown - Punchestown Gold Cup – Al Boum Photo – Latest 6/4 Boost 11/8

Paddy Power

Movers

Punchestown

3.40 Mt Leinster Gold 6/1 from 13/2

4.15 Calthor 13-2 from 7

5.20 Galopin Des Champs 2/1 from 9/4

6.30 Kilcruit 5/4 from 11/8, Ramillies 20 from 22

7.00 Dunvegan 11 from 14

7.35 Grangee evens from 11/10, Mi Lighthouse 25 from 50

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content