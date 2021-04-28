Sky Bet and Paddy Power Market Movers including Punchestown Festival

Sky Bet

Movers

Punchestown

15.40 – The Great White 13/2 from 15/2

16.50 – Decimation 2/1 from 9/4

17.20 – Crosshill 11/1 from 14/1

17.55 – Al Boum Photo 11/8 from 6/4

19.00 – Blazer 25/1 from 28/1

19.35 – Manisanda 13/2 from 17/2

Offers

15.40 Punchestown - Paying 7 Places instead of 4 if 18 or more runners

16.15 Punchestown - Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners

16.50 Punchestown - Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners

19.00 Punchestown - Paying 7 Places instead of 4 if 18 or more runners

19.35 Punchestown - Paying 4 Places instead of 3 if 8 or more runners

Price Boosts

17.20 Punchestown - Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle – Fran Berry’s Daily NAP – Telmesomethinggirl – Latest 6/1 Boost 13/2

17.55 Punchestown - Punchestown Gold Cup – Al Boum Photo – Latest 6/4 Boost 11/8