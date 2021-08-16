Bought for six figures by owner Darren Yates in 2019, results have been largely disappointing since, although he did manage to finish sixth in the Grand National last spring.

Blaklion registered his first success since winning the Becher Chase over the National fences four years ago when making most of the running in a veterans’ chase at Haydock at the start of the month.

And while he will officially turn 13 on Saturday, Skelton’s charge proved the fire still burns bright with an even more dominant front-running display on his return to Merseyside.

Ridden by the trainer’s brother Harry, Blaklion jumped impeccably throughout and already had his rivals in serious trouble before the home turn.

While the remainder were struggling to put one foot in front of the other in demanding conditions, the leader continued on his merry way and a huge leap at the final fence sealed his 28-length success.

Dan Skelton said: “He’s a credit to himself that he’s kept his enthusiasm as long as has and he’s in fantastic nick.

“I wouldn’t say he’s better than ever as I didn’t have him as a younger horse, but he’s the best I’ve ever had him. He’s remarkable and a pleasure to have about the place.

“I think the last win probably just topped up his enthusiasm and he probably thought it was all possible again. It never looked in doubt today – he was magic.”

The trainer is now eyeing another bid for National glory, adding: “We’ll give him an entry and see what the handicapper has to say and go from there.

“We’ll see what the handicapper does next Tuesday to give us an idea of what our potential fate might be for the Grand National.

“He’s good round those fences and we’ve got to take it seriously.”