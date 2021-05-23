Can Rachael Blackmore make history in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris?

Having broken new ground by becoming the first woman to ride the winner of the Grand National last month, Rachael Blackmore faces a whole new set of unfamiliar obstacles as she bids to make further history for the same reason again in Sunday’s Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.

Sunday’s race at Auteuil, worth €369,000 to the winner, is France’s most prestigious chase, run over three and three quarter miles and comprising 23 varied jumps.

Some of those are mere hurdles, but there are some more daunting obstacles, including the spectacular water jump in front of the stands, the ‘riviere des tribunes’, which is jumped twice, and, in particular, the ‘rail, ditch and fence’, taken in the back straight on the final circuit which comes five from home and often claims a casualty or two just as the race is starting to develop.

Blackmore, who will be riding at Auteuil for the first time, will be partnering seven-year-old Ajas for trainer David Cottin, best known in Britain for handling the top cross-country chaser Easysland. Although a former champion jockey, Cottin never won the Grand Steeple-Chase, though he finished runner-up in the race on four occasions.

Ajas was entered for the Grand National earlier this year and allotted a weight of 10-13, 11lb below top weight Easysland, though neither ended up taking part.

Ajas has had a varied career, winning on the Flat and over both hurdles and fences, and has been successful in Scandinavia for his Swedish owner as well as in France.

He has been in particularly good form this year and proved that he stays well when winning the Grand Prix de Pau over three and a quarter miles on heavy ground in January. More recently, he has won two of the main lead-up races to the Grand Steeple-Chase at Auteuil this spring, the Prix Troytown and the Prix Murat.