Blackmore ultimately finished fourth aboard Lady Rita , who was sent to the front before the fifth-last and briefly drew clear before the rider appeared to ease her with a circuit still to run.

The rider told the stewards that she wanted to ensure that the race was run at a strong gallop and let her mount stride on after the final hurdle with a circuit to run but the animal got lairy in front and on realising there was still a long way to go she allowed her to come back under her.

Blackmore initially escaped sanction after the raceday stewards had concluded that, while they were not entirely convinced with her explanation offered, they could not be certain her misjudgement, if any, had caused her to fail to obtain her best possible placing, and therefore took no further action.

However, a subsequent investigation found that the Kilbeggan raceday stewards had "erred in their decision on the day in not finding a breach" of Rule 212A (iv), which deals with failure to obtain the best possible place as a result of negligent misjudgement, such as misjudging the winning post or number of circuits.

Blackmore, who in 2021 became the first female rider to win the Grand National when scoring aboard Minella Times, will be suspended on May 31 and June 2 - June 5 inclusive. She will also forfeit her riding fee.